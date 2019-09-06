Ryan Jones was about to head back to his crew quarters and get some rest Thursday when he saw the transformer on Eagle Drive.
Just hours earlier, the Dominion Energy lineman had stopped by and saw the problem. He couldn't just drive past while an entire North Charleston neighborhood sat in the dark.
"I couldn't stand it. Even though I was directed to come in, I stopped. I got out the truck and got my stuff on," Jones said Friday morning.
The 32-year-old, who was inspired by his dad to take up one of the 10 most dangerous jobs in the world, knew that fixing the fuse would only take a few minutes.
When the link made contact, he heard it: The electric hum and the near-simultaneous chorus of appreciation. Adults cheered inside their houses and children were hollering when he heard a young voice cry out from below, "Thank you, sir!"
Jones is one of the more than 2,800 linemen and tree-cutters who have been dispatched to the South Carolina coast by Richmond, Va.-based Dominion.
The crews at work here have come from all over — California, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina — with one mission in mind: to bring back power to the hundreds of thousands of customers who saw their lights flicker out when Hurricane Dorian whipped up the coastal spine of the Palmetto State.
Jones lives in St. George, a small town in Dorchester County some 50 miles northwest of Charleston. He thought about what he would tell his two sons when he finally gets the chance to go home and tuck them in for bed.
That was Friday. For now, he continues to work because the job is far from over.
An additional 800 linemen and tree-cutters arrived Friday morning to fan out to across the Lowcountry where they worked to trim back precarious, wind-tossed tree branches that linger dangerously close to now-damaged power lines.
Keller Kissam, president of Dominion's Electric Operations for South Carolina, predicts it could be Sunday evening before all power is fully restored, with the exception of some high impact areas like the barrier islands.
"Don't think we want to be in this situation. We want everybody's power to be on 100 percent of the time, but when it's not we understand the reality of it," said Kissam, who has been working in the utility business for more than 30 years.
While early forecasts warned of storm surge and flooding, it was Dorian's powerful winds that made an impact. Its gusts sent trees and branches toppling onto power lines, interrupting the electric infrastructure that led to widespread outages, Kissam said.
To bring the power back, Dominion urged customers to report outages online but the energy provider also tracks issues constantly with special switches on its many utility poles that can electronically report when faults happen in the system.
Dominion also had three helicopters in the air, which from above can trace paths of Dominion's lines along the coast and spot issues from another angle.
While the call center reports and collects outage information, a system is also in place to determine which customers get back power first.
Broadly, Kissam said, utilities prioritize human-needs facilities first, like hospitals, water treatment plants and sewage treatment centers. From there the goal is to work to get the largest blocks of customers back online as soon as possible.
On Friday, the priority was the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant on James Island.
"It's on a generator. And we've got poles out there in a marsh that have been compromised due to wind," Kissam said.
At the height of the storm, an estimated 248,000 outages were reported to Dominion.
By Friday morning, that number had been cut by more than half. By the evening, it was down to about 47,000. But the barrier islands, and especially pockets of James Island, remained largely without power.
Tara Spurling returned to her James Island home Friday to find her neighbor's tree had fallen onto a power line in front of her house and into her yard. The tree just missed hitting her home on Traver's Drive.
"I feel like we really dodged a bullet," the mother of three said as lineman Matt Martin worked in a bucket hoisted more than 40 feet in the air.
He stopped to wipe his brow in the 90-degree heat, and then he replaced Spurling's transformer. One down, thousands of customers to go.