70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA — Roger Caughman was suspicious of the position of the tire swing in his backyard.

The swing that normally swayed at least a foot above the grass from the sturdy behemoth of an oak tree was now resting on the ground.

He thought maybe the rope had come untied a bit or the branch had drooped in the wind gusts and rain that were just picking up as Hurricane Ian blew through South Carolina on Sept. 30 after pummeling Florida.

In fact, the 70-foot-tall oak tree with a more-than-3-foot diameter was about to be ripped from the wet soil and slammed down onto Caughman's bedroom ceiling.

Around 9:10 p.m., as Caughman was winding down in preparation to work an early shift at Drip Coffee in Five Points the next morning, his partner Kailey Cunningham walked into the room as what sounded like an earthquake split through the splatter of raindrops against the window.

Caughman jumped up from bed in an instant and ran toward Cunningham, huddling with her by the door as the rumbling grew to a deafening roar.

Caughman had been through earthquakes earlier in the year, after a string of them rocked Columbia. He was used to them by now, but thought it odd one might be happening in the middle of the hurricane.

It took a few more seconds to realize this wasn't an earthquake.

"It got so loud that we knew, in relation to the earthquakes earlier this year, that it was not," he said. "You could feel the energy, the force coming, just by instinct."

He knew. The oak tree was falling, and it was falling directly onto his bedroom.

"We were both preparing for the whole room to just disintegrate right then," recalled Caughman as he braced for what was certain death. "It should've sliced right through the house like a butter knife."

Instead, the lower limbs of the tree had dampened the oak's crash, and its uphill trajectory landed its trunk on top of, and not entirely through, the ceiling. Boards snapped on impact, nails were pried loose and flung in all directions and insulation exploded through the ceiling like a car air bag. Another branch, in any right as big as a tree of its own, crushed the closet, protruding through the walls.

A cloud of dust settled before water began pouring in. Night sky was now visible through the splintered roof.

But he and Cunningham were untouched.

"I'm just thankful to be alive," said Caughman. "We got so lucky."

The two scrambled to the kitchen in the aftermath as roommate and Caughman's bandmate CJ Rhodes came running toward them. He didn't even know what had happened yet.

The stream of rain now coming in the house drew their attention next. They had to act fast or Caughman's belongings would be ruined. But they were all terrified to go back in the room. Would the tree keep falling? Would they be crushed?

They raced in as quickly as they could and dragged out furniture and electronics. Luckily, all the music gear and instruments were in the living room, or really what had been transformed into a practice space that not only their band Stagbriar, but other Columbia music projects, like Dear Blanca and Rex Darling, used.

Third roommate and Stagbriar singer Alex McCollum sped home as soon as he got the call, assisting to salvage what they could. Just after he arrived, the fire department came. At 4 a.m., the electric company was on-site to fix the power line that the tree had snapped like fishing wire during its collapse.

It was a long night. And a long next day, as the landlord assessed damages, the tree was examined in its daylit uprooted state and the bandmates moved everything out of the scarred house. The tree is still blocking access to the basement, which stores additional furniture, yard equipment and some music gear.

Caughman and crew still don't know how much they've lost, or if the house can be salvaged.

"We certainly can't afford to sleep on couches for the next few months," said McCollum. "We'll have to figure things out in the next week or so based on how long it would take to move back in and how safe it would be. That is, if we can move back in."

A post on Instagram about the situation drew community support right away.

Former Stagbriar guitar player Jared Pyritz offered up his trailer to transport furniture, instruments and boxes of 3,000 vinyl records from the house to a storage unit.

The owner of Drip Coffee, Sean McCrossin, immediately arranged time off for Caughman and offered his house up as a place to stay.

An Outer Banks band that had just spent the night at the house after a show in town, Cor de Lux, sent money to McCollum's Venmo account.

He's still accepting donations to that account, @alexmccollumiii, as the uncertainty of the next few weeks and months sets in.

"We're stuck in limbo until they figure out what they can do with this tree," said McCollum. "I'm not exaggerating the size. I mean, it's so big that when people look at it, they just don’t know how bad it’s going to be once they lift it up. It's encompassing the house."

As of Oct. 3, the tree was still there, with a company coming in the next couple of days to remove it and see what's left in its wake. In their initial assessment, McCollum said the workers told him it was the biggest tree they had ever seen fall on a house.

"The No. 1 feeling that we're all feeling more than any other feeling right now is just lucky that nobody was hurt," said McCollum.

Caughman thinks back to all the memories he's made with his bandmates, all the songs he's recorded in that house. The last guitar solo he recorded in his bedroom was for Stagbriar's upcoming album set to drop next year.

During that recording, an amp had been stationed directly where that massive tree limb slammed into his closet; luckily it had been moved before the impact.

The song is called "The Last One."

Fittingly, it could've been the last song recorded in that house.