2020's record-breaking hurricane season has already overshot forecasts

The 2020 hurricane season has not only broken records for the total number of storms recorded in one year in the Atlantic basin, it's also blown past the top forecasts for the year.

And there's still a little over two weeks left in the season.

It was clear in the spring that the 2020 season would be highly active. Forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the private forecasting company Accuweather and Colorado State University all called for an above average year.

But with Tropical Storm Theta now spinning off the western coast of Africa, the actual output — 29 named storms so far — far exceeded any estimate.

Theta, the latest storm and the furthest name in the Greek alphabet ever used, is forecast to spin toward Europe. Hurricane Eta, right before it, sideswiped the southern Atlantic coast of Florida this week and circled back to wash over the state's western coast.

The ingredients that have led to this hyper-productive season are anomalously warm ocean temperatures that have persisted throughout the year, and lower than normal wind shear, said Phil Klotzbach of CSU's Tropical Meteorology Project.

Hurricanes need water of at least 80 degrees to form and cohesive winds to persist. Wind shear that moves in different directions at different atmospheric heights can knock them apart.

"Climate change is clearly playing a critical role here," said Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University. "As we continue to warm the planet and the tropical Atlantic, there is more energy to fuel more and stronger tropical storms and hurricanes."

Mann added that when there is a La Niña event, as with this year, "it reinforces the impact that climate change is having and we get the sorts of devastating storm seasons that we are witnessing."

La Niña is a climate pattern that encourages hurricanes in the Atlantic and suppresses them in the Pacific. Signs that the pattern would emerge also led to early forecasts of high activity.

In one respect, the season has fallen somewhat short. The total amount of "Accumulated Cyclone Energy" (the combined power of all the season's storms) is still significantly lower than CSU predicted in its final forecast update in August.

Several storms have been short-lived or formed near land, meaning they didn't always have long trips over tropical water to persist at high categories.

"We forecast a bunch of different metrics, and it's hard to know exactly how an active season will behave," Klotzbach said.

Mann said metrics like that are hard to forecast. In statistical modeling, he's only been able to show that the total number of storms can be reliably forecasted, not their combined strength. But he argued that the season had seen plenty of power so far, with five major hurricanes of Category 3 or stronger.

"By any number of measures, this is an extremely active year," he said.

There is some indication that the rapid pace of storm formation is going to let up, though. Klotzbach said modeling shows that wind shear in the Caribbean will re-emerge in the coming weeks, potentially suppressing new storms there.

"It's really hard to say if the season could continue into December," he said. "Typically late November and December storms tend to form in the subtropics and are often associated with systems that originate as non-tropical, similar to Theta."