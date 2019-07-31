There’s an (emergency) app for that
Mobile apps can help you stay informed during a hurricane. Just don’t forget to pack those phone/tablet chargers.
- Monster Guard is a Red Cross app for children ages 7-11. “Monster Guard” uses cartoon monster characters to help kids prepare for real-life emergencies using a game.
- The Red Cross Emergency App has more than 35 emergency alerts and information on Red Cross shelters. It also has a “Family Safe” feature that allows users to see if loved ones are OK, even if that person hasn’t downloaded the Emergency App. Using “Family Safe,” the user can send someone a message and their response of either “I’m safe” or “I’m not safe” will come to the user. If they are not safe, the user can call them or see their location on a map.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA App has alerts from the National Weather Service, maps of disaster resources and safety tips. Users also can create a custom list of items in your family’s emergency kit and places you will meet in an emergency. Upload and share photos of damage and recovery efforts in the app, too.
- Local TV news stations have mobile apps and weather apps so you can get alerts and the latest forecast details.
- The Post and Courier has an email newsletter called hurricane wire (postandcourier.com/hurricanewire) as well as the regular P&C app where push notifications are sent during hurricane season.
Visit https://www.scemd.org for additional mobile apps.