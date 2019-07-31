Hurricane prep checklist
Prepare an emergency kit well in advance of a storm threat. This way you won’t have to worry about last-minute preparations and stores running out of supplies.
Some items to include in your emergency kit:
- Water: Plan for 1 gallon of water per person for at least three days.
- Non-perishable food items for at least three days (canned goods, energy bars, trail mix, peanut butter, instant coffee). Don’t forget a manual can opener and utensils/plates.
- Baby supplies: Formula (and extra bottled water), bottles, baby food and diapers.
- Medications: Have at least a 7-day supply of prescriptions medications for family members and pets.
- Communication devices: Battery-powered or hand-crank radio. Don’t forget chargers for your phones and tablets. Pack a couple of portable chargers, too.
- Documents: Gather key personal and home documents in a waterproof bag or container. Those include identification cards, insurance policies, medical information, bank account information and any other important documents for your family.
- Pets: Always evacuate with your pets; don’t leave them behind. Be sure to take collars, leashes and plenty of food for your pet as well as extra water and food/water dishes. Bring any medications for your pet and their shot records just in case you would need that for a shelter or boarding kennel.
- Cash: Have some cash on hand in the event power is out and stores are taking cash only.
- Fuel: Make sure your vehicle(s) is fully fueled and ready to go.
- Misc.: Don’t forget toiletries, hand sanitizer/wipes, a change or two of clothing, pillow and blankets in case you need to go to a shelter.
For more resources, download the S.C. Hurricane Guide at www.scemd.org.