The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will provide transportation to shelters for evacuees until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
CARTA will transport people to one of a number of shelters in Berkeley County, including shelters designed for those with pets and those who are disabled, said spokesman Daniel Brock.
Anybody considering using CARTA as a means of transportation should first call the Charleston County emergency line: 843-746-3900.
Buses will run until 9 p.m., but Brock urged riders to try to get on a bus by 6 p.m.
"The sooner the better," he said.
From 6 to 9 p.m., in addition to regular service and the on-peninsula emergency circulator, CARTA buses will pick up off-peninsula riders who have called ahead and arranged a pick-up at emergency stops with blue hurricane evacuation signs. There will be CARTA buses that will pick up riders who have called ahead and arranged a pick-up.
Brock particularly urged those who are disabled or have pets to call ahead.
CARTA will suspend its operations on Thursday.
More information can be found online at www.ridecarta.com/florence.
A 14-stop hurricane shelter service will be in effect until 9 p.m. Details can be viewed online.