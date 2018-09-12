CARTA (copy) (copy)
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will provide transportation to shelters for evacuees until 9 p.m. Wednesday. 

CARTA will transport people to one of a number of shelters in Berkeley County, including shelters designed for those with pets and those who are disabled, said spokesman Daniel Brock. 

Anybody considering using CARTA as a means of transportation should first call the Charleston County emergency line: 843-746-3900. 

Buses will run until 9 p.m., but Brock urged riders to try to get on a bus by 6 p.m.

"The sooner the better," he said. 

From 6 to 9 p.m., in addition to regular service and the on-peninsula emergency circulator, CARTA buses will pick up off-peninsula riders who have called ahead and arranged a pick-up at emergency stops with blue hurricane evacuation signs.  There will be CARTA buses that will pick up riders who have called ahead and arranged a pick-up. 

Brock particularly urged those who are disabled or have pets to call ahead. 

CARTA will suspend its operations on Thursday.

More information can be found online at www.ridecarta.com/florence

A 14-stop hurricane shelter service will be in effect until 9 p.m. Details can be viewed online

Reach Hannah Alani at 843-937-5428. Follow her on Twitter @HannahAlani.

Hannah Alani is a reporter at The Post and Courier covering race, immigration and rural life across the Palmetto State. Before graduating from Indiana University and moving to Charleston in 2017, her byline appeared in The New York Times.