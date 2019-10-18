As 2019's hurricane season comes to a close, a wide storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico is set to travel northeast and soak South Carolina over the weekend.

Because the system isn't tightly organized around an eye, the state will begin to see rain Saturday, when the center of the storm is predicted to make landfall on Florida's panhandle, National Weather Service meteorologist Brittany MacNamara said.

The disturbance, which would be named Nestor if it fulfills expectations by becoming a tropical storm Friday, is headed to Columbia but will affect the entire state. Regardless of how it organizes, MacNamara said, forecasts predict it will encounter cold air in the upper atmosphere above Georgia and lose steam before hitting the Palmetto State on Sunday afternoon or night.

No part of the Southeast, which is undergoing a drought, expects the storm to pose significant danger.

MacNamara expects wind gusts from 25 to 35 mph, and 2 to 4 inches of rain across South Carolina.

"This is not really a tropical system, so the center isn't important," MacNamara said. "It'll be broad and weak (with) influences of both a tropical system and an extra-tropical system."

Combined with predicted high tides — including a 7.5-foot high tide around 9 a.m. Saturday — the rain could mean minor coastal flooding for low-lying areas.

The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for Saturday afternoon through late that night, warning of waves between 2-3 feet along with southeast wind gusts up to 40 mph.

The front will also usher in a weekend of autumn temperatures, with highs expected to hover under 75 degrees through Sunday. The National Weather Service expects sunshine to return Monday, though there's a 50 percent chance that another thunderstorm could soak Charleston on Tuesday.