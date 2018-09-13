Jimmy Buffett in Charleston

Jimmy Buffett posted a photo to Instagram of himself surfing at Folly Beach on Wednesday, days before Hurricane Florence is expected to strike the Carolinas. 

Singer-surfer extraordinaire Jimmy Buffett made waves on social media this week as he did what governors, mayors and emergency crews have urged the public not to do: hang out in Charleston. 

Buffett was spotted surfing Wednesday on Folly Beach. He posted a photo on his Instagram. 

He led the post with lyrics to one of his songs, "Surfing in a Hurricane."

He also wrote:

"On a serious note, respect mother nature, please be safe and listen to your local authorities." 

 
 
 
Charleston resident and Instagram user chosen_sports re-posted Buffett's photo, with the following caption:

"I knew I stayed in Charleston for a reason. Jimmy Buffett is less than a few miles away from me. *Sigh* Can I just meet him already?!?! Guess we are all just trying to "Reason with Hurricane Season."

Several Charleston-area fans commented on Buffett's post with concerns and advice. 

"If your looking for a place to stay during the storm you got two Parrotheads up in Mount Pleasant. Swing on by @jimmybuffett!" wrote Instagram user dannyf4042.

Another user, karensuetinker, wrote, "Your Parrothead’s need you. Fins up, have a BIG TIME and stay safe."

