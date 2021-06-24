Experts share tips on preparing food during hurricanes, other emergency events

Milk, bread and eggs — the ingredients for French toast — often seem to be the first items to fly off shelves when people hit the grocery stores in preparation for a storm.

But food safety experts say purchasing those foods might not be the best idea.

Dr. Benjamin Chapman, a professor and food-safety extension specialist at N.C. State University, said when preparing for a hurricane, folks should make sure they have a week's worth of food available, but not items that require some level or refrigeration or cooling. Items such as milk, meat, cheese, bread and eggs could spoil during an extended period without electricity.

Shelf-stable foods that can be eaten with minimal or no cooking are ideal.

It is not always easy to anticipate what will happen during a storm. And in some cases, people already have their fridges stocked with perishable items before word gets out about a brewing hurricane.

"So I always want to prepare for the potential by making sure that I'm either getting ice or making as much ice as possible," Chapman said. He also said it's important to have good coolers to house food that needs to be under refrigeration for safety reasons for a few days.

Filling up a freezer with ice does a good job of keeping it cool. Air, on the other hand, is not a good insulator and will get warm quickest when the power is out.

"So the more food or ice or frozen water bottles that you have filling up the space, the longer you're going to be able to maintain the temperature," Chapman said.

Dr. Kimberly Baker, director of Clemson Extension's Food Systems and Safety Program team, said perishable foods are going to be fine without power as long as the refrigerator or freezer does not reach a temperature above 40 degrees.

"Safety has not been implicated (at 40 degrees)," Baker said. "Quality, maybe, but not safety."

Refrigerator and freezer temperatures of 45 degrees and above are in the "very concerned" range, and food will not make it very long after that, Baker said.

That's one reason why it's good to have an instant-read thermometer inside the freezer and refrigerator. Chapman said there are also data-loggers that can be placed in appliances that record ambient temperatures every 15 minutes. Users are able to access the data on an app.

Folks who do not want to deal with food storage and preparation during a storm and power outage may think restaurants are the next best option.

It is common for people to drive around town in search of an open restaurant after a storm has left the area without electricity. But some may be curious about whether restaurants are facing the same food struggles as people at home, and if that is the safest route to take.

Chapman said local health departments are very concerned about what happens in restaurants during a power outage or a boil-water advisory, which frequently occur during these emergency situations.

Chapman, who has worked with health departments in North Carolina and other states, said when a power outage hits, one responsibility of agencies is to follow up with restaurants to see if they have power and water and assess whether the food can be served.

"It's not one of these situations where everyone's scrambling and no one's expecting this," Chapman said. "There is a lot of regulatory infrastructure behind exactly that."

Since health departments and restaurants already have working relationships, when a crisis happens, owners and workers know who to talk to for advice, Chapman said.

And for homeowners and others who are not in the restaurant industry, food safety experts at Clemson Extension are available to answer related questions. Hurricane safety-and-preparedness tip sheets are also available on the extension's Home and Garden Information Center website.

South Carolina residents who have food safety concerns can call the center at 888-656-9988 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When all is said and done, most importantly, folks should be sure to include water on their hurricane preparedness checklists.

Water, historically, is one of the items people have problems with during and after a storm, especially in some rural coastal areas where there is a reliance on pumps from shallow wells. In some cases, if the power is out, people may not have a way to get water.

Stocking up on water is essential when preparing for tropical weather or a potential power outage because it can be used for a multitude of things, such as cooking, drinking and personal hygiene.