Eta could re-emerge in Caribbean; potential SC impact might be seen next week

Forecasters believe Tropical Storm Eta could re-emerge into the Caribbean Sea late this week and make a run for South Florida.

But it is still too early to tell if South Carolina will be affected.

On Tuesday, Eta made landfall on the Nicaraguan coast as a Category 4 hurricane and the 28th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. Winds have since decreased but continue to produce life-threatening flash flooding over portions of Central America, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ron Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Charleston branch, said current models show the storm emerging back into the Caribbean by Friday or early into the weekend before drifting back northward over Cuba.

“And that brings it up across south — or approaching South Florida late this weekend or early next week,” Morales said.

All of this is uncertain, especially as far as South Carolina is concerned.

“The only thing I can say is that we’ll have to continue to watch the progression of this system and the eventual track,” Morales said. “It could be nothing. It could be, you know, increased winds along the coast with maybe increased rip currents and that kind of stuff in the surf.”

There could be an increased threat for rain in the Palmetto State in the days to come, but Morales said it is too soon to worry. Whatever impacts that occur, if any, would probably not happen until next week.