Hurricane Dorian slowed to a stop and pummeled the Bahamas overnight, but the storm is expected to keep much of its intensity and begin heading north later this morning. The storm is projected to reach South Carolina's coast by 8 a.m. Thursday morning, with winds and high water levels arriving even sooner.

At 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, the southern end of Dorian's eye was just north of Grand Bahama Island, where five people have been reported killed so far. Dorian is expected to continue to pound the Bahamas today; the National Hurricane Center said the now-Category 3 storm was completely stationary early Monday morning. It has been at close to a standstill for about 18 hours.

About 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla., Dorian should pick up speed and begin moving north later this morning. As it devastated the Bahamas on Monday and into Tuesday, Dorian was losing wind speed, falling from 140 mph at 8 p.m. last night to 120 mph early this morning.

But it should gradually pick up speed, and the risks for South Carolina remain significant, however, official forecasters said.

"Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast and the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, regardless of the exact track of Dorian's center," the Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m.

Dorian will remain a major hurricane for the next few days, the Hurricane Center said. Even before it arrives, water levels will likely rise, and destructive waves will come along too. The Hurricane Center predicts water levels in South Carolina will reach between four and seven feet. Official forecasts predict between five and 10 inches of rain in the Carolinas.

The National Weather Service issued a hurricane watch for much of the South Carolina coast early Monday evening. A watch indicates winds of at least tropical storm strength should arrive within the next two days.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for coastal counties in the Lowcountry, meaning life-threatening surge could arrive within the next 48 hours.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of Charleston and surrounding areas that went into effect noon Monday. Lane reversals for eastbound I-26 began in the late morning.

Landfall in Florida is not expected, though forecasters warned even a slight deviation from the track could nudge it over the coastline. Hurricane conditions are expected in the Sunshine State by this evening.

A hurricane warning is expected to follow sometime Tuesday, meaning hurricane conditions should be coming somewhere in the area within 36 hours.