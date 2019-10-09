Leading the cast of “The Righteous Gemstones” is one of America’s most beloved and acclaimed actors, John Goodman. He has been a star of the screen, stage and television for four decades now, which means he has quite a lot of material on his resume to fuel a John Goodman-themed trivia quiz. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Tim Housand will go up against Daniel Lee.
Questions
1. Younger generations will recognize John Goodman’s voice thanks to his role as James P. "Sulley" Sullivan in what Disney/Pixar movie?
2. One of Goodman’s most famous roles is as Walter Sobchak in the film "The Big Lebowski." Walter, The Dude (played by Jeff Bridges) and Donny (Steve Buschemi) devote a great deal of their time to competitively playing what sport?
3. Goodman has frequently collaborated with what duo of filmmakers in films such as “The Big Lebowski," “O’ Brother Where Art Thou?" and “Barton Fink”?
4. Goodman played an aspiring country singer in the 1986 episodic film “True Stories.” That film’s director, lead actor and musical composer was David Byrne, better known as the leader of what new wave rock band?
5. Goodman had a cameo appearance as a highway patrol officer in a 2000 live-action/computer-animated film adaptation of what television cartoon from the 1960s? Here’s a hint: the film adaptation starred Jason Alexander as the villainous Boris Badenov.
6. Goodman’s breakout role was on the ABC sitcom "Roseanne," which was set in the fictional small town of Lanford. Lanford was in what U.S. state?
7. The film “O’ Brother Where Art Thou?” is a loose adaptation of the Greek epic poem “The Odyssey.” In the film, Goodman portrays “Big Dan” Teague, who is a representation of what character from “The Odyssey” story?
8. Goodman famously played Fred Flintstone in the live-action film adaptation of “The Flintstones.” What actor played Fred’s best friend Barney Rubble in that movie?
9. Goodman has hosted “Saturday Night Live” a total of 13 times, which is the third most in the show’s history. Who are the only two actors who have made more hosting appearances on “SNL”? One has hosted 17 times, the other 15.
10. Goodman has done voiceover work for a number of projects, including Dunkin’ Donuts commercials and the automated message system in the Lambert-St. Louis airport. He also was the original voice of one of the candies in a series of M&M's commercials. What color M&M was Goodman the voice of?
Correct answers
1. “Monsters Inc.”
2. Bowling.
3. The Coen Brothers.
4. Talking Heads.
5. “The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle.”
6. Illinois.
7. Polyphemus (the Cyclops).
8. Rick Moranis.
9. Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin.
10. Yellow.
Tim’s responses
1. “Monsters Inc.”
2. Bowling.
3. The Coen Brothers.
4. Talking Heads.
5. “Rocky and Bullwinkle.”
6. Illinois.
7. Polyphemus.
8. Rick Moranis.
9. Steve Martin and Robert de Niro.
10. Green.
Daniel’s responses
1. “Monsters Inc.”
2. Bowling.
3. The Wilson Brothers.
4. Pass.
5. Pass.
6. Pennsylvania.
7. Achilles.
8. Rick Moranis.
9. Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey.
10. Yellow.
Conclusion
Tim comes through with an impressive eight answers for the second straight week to take home the win. He will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.