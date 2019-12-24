Follow your child’s lead and keep it age appropriate. Address their questions honestly, with information that is age appropriate by giving just enough information to satisfy their curiosity. The more questions they ask, the more information they are likely ready for.
Demonstrate a commitment to equality at home. Look around. If you want your children to embrace all different types of people, make sure they see you and other adult members of your family have relationships with people of other races. “Children are watching. Parents know this. It’s important for parents to model what you want your children to learn,” says Bonnie Compton, a local parenting coach. “If you want your child to experience diversity offer them diverse experiences and offer diversity in your home. They’ll learn far more from that than lectures.”
Don’t rely on school history lessons to teach your child about race. It’s not enough to just expect your child to learn about civil rights and other race-related issues at school. You have to have these conversations at home.
It’s OK to say, “I don’t know.” “Parents do not have all of the answers about the big questions of life,” Keonya Booker, an associate professor of educational psychology at the College of Charleston, says. If you don’t know how to completely answer a question or handle a situation, it’s better to acknowledge it and spend time coming up with a solution with your child. Don’t brush it off or give a partial answer. Then, follow up. Do research, advocate for disenfranchised groups or offer a sincere apology for an insensitive remark or act of harm against another, suggests Booker.