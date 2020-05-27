How to find a nanny or long-term babysitter in the Lowcountry

Whether you need full-time care during the week or the occasional help for an appointment or a night out, finding good, reliable childcare can be a big struggle for parents of young children.
Just ask Kristen McLeod Whitfield, a mom of three who works as a labor and delivery nurse. Her shifts are long and her husband travels often, which means the traditional daycare situation just doesn’t work for her family. “To find someone to pick up those long days is hard,” says Whitfield.
And finding someone who can work those hours, will be responsible and reliable, and who is willing to work for a fair wage can seem like an impossible feat.
“Paying someone what they deserve to take care of your children while you’re away is so important,” Whitfield says. “But there is a fine line in paying them more than you actually make in a day.”
So, how can you find a childcare provider who will come to your home whom you can trust without paying your entire paycheck in exchange?
There are a few things to keep in mind as you begin your search for babysitter or nanny.
Treat it like a professional job
One of the biggest mistakes parents make when hiring a nanny or babysitter is not treating it as a serious job position, according to experts.
Sometimes parents are too casual with their caregivers because they want them to be happy and feel welcome in their homes. However, if you act like anything goes, you will set yourself up for frustration later, which is something that’s particularly important to avoid if you’re hoping to find a caregiver who will be with your family for a longer period of time. You want your nanny or babysitter to act like a professional, so parents should do their best to treat it as a professional job, says Bayly Silverman, owner of Your Happy Nest babysitter agency.
“It is great to have a comfortable and friendly relationship with your nanny, but when it comes down to it, it is still an employer/employee relationship and should be treated in a professional manner,” says Silverman.
Kristin Zeaser-Sydow, who teaches in the Department of Child and Youth Studies at Trident Technical College in North Charleston agrees. “Sometimes parents are just so worried about getting care that they don’t think to talk much about the expectations,” she says. “Don’t mislead them to think that it’s an easy job because we all know that it’s not.”
Before you even begin your search, you should spend some time thinking about what kind of caregiver you need (full-time nanny or occasional babysitter), how you’d like your child’s time to be spent when he or she is with the caregiver, and what kind of environment you’d like for your caregiver to create when you’re away from the home.
When you’ve got a good idea for what kind of care you’ll need, how do you find qualified applicants?
Advertise the job opening
Although it is a professional job, nannies and babysitters might not be perusing the same job boards as other professionals. Listing your job on websites like Care.com and Sittercity.com might be a better way to find your potential nanny or babysitter. These sites allow you to list your job online and get responses from local caregivers who are interested in your position. You might also find a local Facebook group with babysitters and nannies in your area or even find a trusted caregiver through a referral from a friend or colleague with children. Or check with your neighbors and friends with children to see if they know someone who might be a good fit for your family.
Another option is to contact local colleges like Trident Tech and other local schools who have programs for early childhood education. Zeaser-Sydow says she also gets messages every year from parents looking for nannies and babysitters, though she’s quick to point out that there is a big difference between learning to teach in a school setting and being a caregiver in a private home. If you do decide to hire a student, she recommends that you ask for a reference from a teacher at the caregiver’s school as well as from former jobs.
Start interviewing
Schedule an interview and ask some open-ended questions that will give you some insights into the caregiver’s personality and philosophy on childcare. “I think it is also super important to make sure you are on the same page as far as your philosophy on how children are cared for,” Silverman says. “Most professional nannies are able to adapt to different parenting styles but if your fundamental values are not in line, then it won't be a good match long term.”
Be sure to ask open-ended questions that will give you insights into the potential caregiver’s personality. You’ve likely already got a resume with their experiences listed, points out Zeaser-Sydow, so ask them how it went, their favorite and least favorite aspects of working with a particular age group.
Get references from other families the sitter has worked with before and don’t be scared to ask for a background check. (Professional nannies might have one on hand, says Zeaser-Sydow.) Look for violent crimes in their past. And, if you plan to have a caregiver drive your child, you may want to see their driving record, too.
Set clear expectations and boundaries
Bayly recommends that all of the families she works with draw up a contract with their nanny. This level of agreement might not be necessary for an occasional babysitter, but it is still important to make sure that expectations are clear from the beginning.
For babysitters, Zeaser-Sydow suggests keeping a print out with emergency phone numbers and a list of babysitter expectations clearly written out and accessible for reference when the parent is away. She also recommends that parents plan to pay for an additional half hour or so before they need to leave to sit down with their babysitter to give instructions about what is expected of the sitter, how to keep the child on his or her normal schedule, and other preferences such as mealtimes, screen time, bedtime routines, etc.
It’s a given that you trust your caregiver to keep your child safe, but if you aren’t specific about how you want things to be handled in your home, you might be surprised about what you’ll come home to, says Zeaser-Sydow. Don’t forget to mention how you expect your babysitter or nanny to spend time while your child is napping or sleeping, if you prefer for the caregiver to help pick up toys before you get home, and preferences on screen time and snacks.
New parents may not know what they want yet, says Zeaser-Sydow. So it’s OK to acknowledge that on the front end and later readdress expectations after you’ve been back to work for a few weeks. It’s also a good idea to make sure that anyone staying with your child has CPR and First Aid certification at a minimum.
How much to pay?
One of the most challenging aspects of hiring childcare providers is deciding how much to pay them. If you’re looking for someone who will be there for your family long-term, you want to make sure they’re happy with their wage. Also, if you want someone who will take the job seriously, they’ll want to be compensated for their skills and services. Still, as Whitfield points out, it just doesn’t make sense to allocate your entire paycheck to childcare.
Come up with a budget before you start your search based on what your take home pay is and what the going rate is for care in your area. (Ask friends with children, neighbors, and check neighborhood Facebook groups for an idea of what sitters and nannies make in your area.)
Some babysitters might be willing to agree to a slightly lower hourly rate if they know you have regular work to offer them. Another way to save money is to go in with another family to share a nanny, but that adds another layer of complexity, too. Be sure to sit down with all parties involved to discuss expectations any time you’re planning to share a babysitter or nanny, Zeaser-Sydow.
Consider hiring an agency.
Of course, some parents will be too busy (or too overwhelmed) to go through the process to find a great babysitter or nanny. For those parents, hiring a local babysitting agency might make sense.
“We do a personalized search based on each family's needs. We carefully screen lots of nanny applicants and just send you a select few to interview that we think would be a match for your family,” says Silverman. “We work with a lot of parents that either don't have the time to go through a lot of applicants on their own or are first time parents that want someone experienced to help them screen nannies and find a good fit for their family.”
An agency like Your Happy Nest might also be a good fit for parents who don’t feel comfortable handling the business side of hiring someone and managing expectations on their own.
No matter how you find a caregiver for your child, honesty, trust and mutual respect are key to establishing and maintaining a good, long lasting relationship. “Having an open, honest and communicative relationship with your nanny is what will set you up for a long term successful working relationship,” Silverman says.