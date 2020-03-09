How much do you know about bluegrass music? Take our quiz to find out.

We’ve talked a lot about bluegrass in the Lowcountry in this week’s Charleston Scene. But how well do you know the history of the music genre? To test your smarts on the subject, we’ve constructed a quiz all about one of America’s greatest musical traditions. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Kay Thorn will go up against actor and tour guide John Bryan.
1. Many bluegrass standards are based in traditional American folk stories and songs of working class life. One example is “Take This Hammer” or “Nine Pound Hammer,” which tells the story of what fictional American folk hero known for being the greatest steel-driving man of all time?
2. The term “bluegrass” in relation to music comes from mandolinist Bill Monroe’s backing band The Blue Grass Boys. Monroe came up with the name for the band because he was originally from what state that is often referred to as “The Bluegrass State”?
3. What 2000 Coen Brothers comedy film starring George Clooney, John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson featured a soundtrack that consisted entirely of folk and bluegrass standards covered by contemporary musicians? The movie’s soundtrack took home that year’s Grammy for album of the year.
4. Earl Scruggs pioneered the “Scruggs style” three-finger picking method on what instrument? Since its creation, the three-finger picking style has now become the most common style of playing this instrument in the bluegrass genre.
5. One notable fan of bluegrass was Japanese video game developer Shigeru Miyamoto, who learned how to play bluegrass instruments while creating the soundtracks for some of the video games in what massively popular Nintendo franchise?
6. Chris Thile is a bluegrass mandolinist who is known for his time with The Punch Brothers. In 2016 he took over as the host of what popular NPR radio variety show that is now titled “Live from Here”?
7. Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs had a Billboard Country chart-topping hit with the 1962 bluegrass song “The Ballad of Jed Clampett," which was the theme song for what TV show starring Buddy Ebsen as Jed Clampett?
8. Bluegrass has influenced and merged with a number of genres over the decades, perhaps most notably with jam band culture. In 1973, jam band legend Jerry Garcia formed a bluegrass band called Old & In The Way, in which he took up the banjo. What band is Garcia best known for being in?
9. The Dillards are a bluegrass band that formed in the early 1960s and were notable for being one of the first acts in the genre to electrify their instruments. Their biggest claim to fame came from trips to the town of Mayberry, N.C., as a fictional bluegrass band called The Darlings on what early American sitcom?
10. In 1988, Doc Watson founded what music festival in Wilkesboro, N.C., that has become one of the largest folk and bluegrass festivals in the country? It is held annually at the end of April and was named after Watson’s son, a fellow bluegrass musician, who passed away in 1985.
Correct Responses
1. John Henry.
2. Kentucky.
3. “O’ Brother Where Art Thou?”
4. Banjo.
5. “Mario.”
6. “A Prairie Home Companion.”
7. “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
8. Grateful Dead.
9. “The Andy Griffith Show.”
10. MerleFest.
Kay’s Responses
1. John Henry.
2. Kentucky.
3. “O’ Brother Where Art Thou?”
4. Banjo.
5. “Mario.”
6. “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me.”
7. “Beverly Hillbillies.”
8. Grateful Dead.
9. “The Andy Griffith Show.”
10. Bonnaroo.
John’s Responses
1. John Henry.
2. Kentucky.
3. “O’ Brother Where Art Thou?”
4. Banjo.
5. “Mario.”
6. “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me.”
7. “Beverly Hillbillies.”
8. Grateful Dead.
9. “The Andy Griffith Show.”
10. Juddfest.
Both contestants put up fantastic numbers this week, but newcomer John scrapes by with the win after answering nine questions correctly against Kay's eight. John will be back for next week's quiz.