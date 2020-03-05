Charleston Hot Sheet: Festival freebies, soon-to-sell-out concerts and SC-set films

You're seeing The Post and Courier's new Hot Sheet newsletter. If you'd like to receive this guide weekly in your inbox, sign up here.
Welcome to the first ever Charleston Hot Sheet!
On behalf of the arts, entertainment and food team of journalists at The Post and Courier, we are delighted to roll out our inaugural weekly email. True to our mission, we’re giving you the inside line on sought-after events and more over the next week.
Keeping up with Charleston’s ever-exploding arts and culture scene is a full-time job. Thankfully for you, it happens to be ours.
Enjoy this week’s edition.
Maura Hogan
Arts Critic
(1) Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is so popular...
Due to high demand, the North Charleston Performing Arts Center has added a third show for "Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me." It's the Italian-American stand-up phenom's latest show. He regularly sells out on national tours and has recently demonstrated his acting chops in “Green Book” and “The Irishman.”
When and where: Thurs., March 5 at 7 p.m. at North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Why it’s hot: The New York Times profiled Maniscalco as the hottest comic under the radar, who is “sneakily singular and deceptively ambitious.”
Who it’s for: Those who live on the cutting edge of comedy — or are just jonesing for a slice of Italy, Chicago-style
(2) The SC-set "Burden" makes the Terrace Film Festival
Now's the time to see "Burden," the film based on a real story of a Klansman in Laurens, S.C. starring Forrest Whitaker. Also, be sure to check out our own Adam Parker’s story on “Burden” and its Laurens origins here — and check the film festival schedule for other South Carolina-related films.
When and where: Fri., March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Terrace Theater
Why it’s hot: A chance to see a South Carolina-based film on the big screen, and learn more from the filmmaker in a talk moderated by Adam
Who it’s for: Serious local cinephiles who have a think while kicking back
(3) Two cheap, cheerful ways to Wine + Food-type fun
We love it when fabulous foodies flock to Charleston during the Wine + Food Festival, like New York Times columnist Alison Roman, who is in town to tape an episode of the "Free Cookies" podcast. While the taping is sold out, all are welcome to meet her as she signs her new book, "Nothing Fancy," at Blue Bicycle Books.
And, Williams Sonoma is bringing blogger and author Gaby Dalkin of "What's Gaby Cooking" to Charleston to celebrate the launch of her new cocktail collection. She’ll pop up at their King Street store for a meet & greet, small bites and a taste of her new cocktail mixes. RSVP here for free tickets.
When and where: Alison Roman's signing is Fri., March 6 at 6:45 p.m at Blue Bicycle Books; Gaby Dalkin's appearance is Sat., March 7 at 11 a.m. at Williams Sonoma.
Why they're hot: Plum spots to talk treats with renowned tastemakers
Who they're for: Full-on foodies who know their way around the kitchen
(4) The Steeldrivers are coming and tickets are going, going...
According to Charles Carmody at the Charleston Music Hall, there are about 100 tickets left to see Nashville-based bluegrass band The Steeldrivers, so grab them before they're gone.
(And here’s a bonus tip for Indigo Girls fans: The March 6 show is sold out online, but if you call 843-853-2252, you might be in luck.)
When and where: Sat., March 7 at 8 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall
Why it’s hot: The band regularly sells out, and never disappoints.
Who it’s for: Devotees of exceptional musicianship (among them Bill Murray, who is known to show up for their shows)
(5) Toast women at Park Cafe — and watch pros tap their toes
It's International Women’s Day this Sunday, and Park Cafe is celebrating a day early with a benefit for WREN, the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network of South Carolina. Don cocktail attire and enjoy food and beverages, entertainment from DJ Sista Misses and Dance Lab, and tarot readings, too.
When and where: Sat., March 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Park Cafe
Why it’s hot: Dance Lab, the contemporary dance company infused with tap and hip-hop, isn't always easy to catch around town. What better place to do so than the casually chic digs of Park Cafe? Read entertainment reporter Kalyn Oyer's story on the company.
Who it’s for: Anyone who likes to party for a cause
If you liked "Little Women," then you'll like "Central to Their Lives"
Remember when Jo spoke her mind about suppressing her voice? Magnify that by 40 women artists spanning the late 1890s to early 1960s, and you have "Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists in the Johnson Collection." This era may be a tad later than the one captured in Louisa May Alcott’s novel-turned-film, but the struggles remain. Read arts critic Maura Hogan’s column here.
When and where: Now through May 3 at the Gibbes Museum of Art
Why it's hot: If you have to ask...
Who it's for: Whip-smart females with a determined eye for beauty — and the men who get them
From the newsroom: Water cooler talk to quench your cultural thirst
Reporter Tony Bartelme is currently immersed in George Packer’s book "The Unwinding: An Inner History of the New America.”
The draw? “Packer is a master non-fiction writer who dives deep into issues and characters to get some greater truths. This book helps explain the economic frustrations of so many people these days — as well as the current political chaos.”
Also, it's Spoleto Festival USA Locals Weekend, with 40% off many tickets for Charleston residents.