Hotels, AIrbnb say demand has flattened; Amazon focuses on staples at its warehouses

Lodgings seek aid as demand flattens
WASHINGTON — Airbnb and U.S. hotel companies are requesting federal assistance to deal with what they call an unprecedented fall-off in demand due to the new coronavirus.
In a letter to congressional leaders Tuesday, Airbnb asked for multiple tax breaks for its U.S. hosts, who are experiencing a significant loss of business. Last week, San Francisco-based Airbnb began allowing all guests worldwide to cancel reservations without a penalty.
Airbnb says senior citizens are among its largest cohort of hosts.
Executives from Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Disney were to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday afternoon to discuss aid for the franchisees who own most U.S. hotels.
Since mid-February, U.S. hotels have lost an estimated $1.5 billion in room revenue, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, a lobbying group. Those losses are rapidly accelerating, with the industry on pace to lose $1.4 billion per week.
The hotel industry expects 1 million U.S. jobs have already been eliminated or will be in the next few weeks.
Marriott said Tuesday it is reducing workers' hours and starting to furlough what could eventually become thousands of workers. Workers will retain their health benefits, the company said.
Amazon limits shipments to warehouses
NEW YORK — Amazon said Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for next three weeks to fill surging demand.
The online retailer has been sold out of items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper as the new coronavrius spreads and more people stay home, shopping online. Amazon will still allow shipments of household items including baby products, groceries and pet supplies.
Amazon said the restrictions will last until April 5. It applies to large vendors and third-party sellers, who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly.
Shoppers can still order any items that have already shipped to Amazon warehouses before Tuesday.
Biggest US mall closing for rest of March
MINNEAPOLIS — The largest retail and entertainment center in the U.S. said it would temporarily shut down Tuesday in support of Minnesota's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by discouraging people from gathering.
The Mall of America in Bloomington, which draws visitors from across the country and around the world, said it would close at 5 p.m. Tuesday through at least March 31. It cited orders from Gov. Tim Walz that are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
"These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented actions," mall management said in a statement. "We are confident we will get through these challenging times and look forward to reopening our doors to the Minnesota community and the world."
Retail sales drop 0.5% in Feb.
WASHINGTON — Retail sales fell 0.5 percent in February, indicating the consumer sector was slowing even before the coronavirus struck with force in the United States.
The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the February drop in sales followed a solid 0.6 percent gain in January.
The February decline came from weakness in a number of areas including a 0.9 percent fall in car sales and a 2.8 percent drop at gasoline stations, a decline that reflected falling gas prices.
Excluding motor vehicles and parts, retail sales were still down a sizable 0.4 percent.
The retail sales report doesn't cover the past week when the U.S. economy shuddered to a near-halt.
Job openings jumped in January
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers sharply increased the number of jobs they advertised in January, a sign the job market and economy were in mostly solid shape before the virus outbreak hit.
Businesses, nonprofits and government agencies posted nearly 7 million open jobs in January, up 6.3% from the previous month. Hiring slowed, while the number of people quitting their jobs was largely unchanged.
Quits can be a sign of economic strength since most people quit a job when they have another lined up. Overall, the figures show that in January there were more jobs available than the number of unemployed, but that will likely change sharply as companies lay off workers and freeze hiring amid widespread closures and self-isolation intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Industrial output up 0.6% in February
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production rose last month for the first time since November as chillier weather kept utilities busy and an uptick in auto production pushed manufacturing output higher. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production — including factories, utiliities and mines — rose 0.6 percent in February, reversing drops in December and January. Industrial production has been flat over the past year.
Manufacturing production rose 0.1 percent as busier auto plants offset a drop in production of civilian aircraft, reflecting Boeing's decision to suspend production of the troubled 737 Max airliner. Factory production is still down 0.4 percent from February 2019.
Utility output shot up 7.1 percent as unseasonably warm January gave way to colder weather last month. Mining output slid 1.5 percent but is up 2.1 percent over the past year.
American industry is bracing for the impact of COVID-19, which is bringing ordinary economic life to a near halt as people isolate themselves, airlines cancel flights and public events are called off.
VW plants in Europe to close
FRANKFURT, Germany — Volkswagen said Tuesday it would close most of its European plants for two weeks due to uncertainty about demand for cars and supplies of parts amid the virus outbreak and said it wasn't possible to give a reliable outlook for this year's profits.
The company said, however, that its China business, a pillar of the company's earnings, was coming back as the number of new cases lessens there and that its ambitious plans to scale up production of electric cars remained on track.
CEO Herbert Diess made the factory closing announcement at the start of the company's annual news conference. The dpa news agency, citing employee representatives, said that the last shifts would run this Friday in most locations. The company's facilities in Italy, where the outbreak has been particularly severe, have already shut down.
Diess said that in China "sales are increasing and the showrooms are open" after the severe lockdown imposed by Chinese authorities appears to have slowed the epidemic.
The company had previously said it expected a 4 percent increase in sales this year but VW finance chief Frank Witter said Tuesday that uncertainty about the severity and duration of the virus outbreak made it impossible to give a reliable prediction. Diess said 2020 would be "a very difficult year" as the virus outbreak "presents us with unknown challenges."
Cathay Pacific cuts 90% of April flights
HONG KONG — Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways says it will cut its flight schedule by 90 percent in April after passenger traffic in February fell by more than half from a year ago amid travel curbs to fight the coronavirus.
Like many carriers, Cathay is suffering as travel halts in many areas. But Hong Kong's airlines were already in pain thanks to prolonged political protests last year that led many tourists to steer clear of the city.
The airline lost $260 million in February, according to a statement.
The airline canceled 90 percent of its flights to China after the mainland government told the public to avoid travel in an effort to contain the virus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan in December. February's total passenger traffic fell 54.1 percent from a year earlier, the airline said.
The cuts would extend into May if global travel curbs stay in place.
Cathay said earlier it faces a "substantial loss" in the first half of this year.
The airline has asked its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave between March 1 and June 30.