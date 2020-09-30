Horoscopes for Sept. 30

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may attract admirers and helpful contacts but may be too competitive. Cool your jets. You actually might perform better in group situations where cooperation is necessary rather than in individual endeavors.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Just because it works for others doesn’t mean it will work for you. You might think the timing is right, but this isn’t a good time to launch key business initiatives or make significant investments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): First things first: Figure out what could be holding you back. Once you get a grasp of the way things work, you likely can get to the bottom of the issue. If you understand the problem, you can find a viable solution.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a clarity break before you react. The conditions you are dealing with could be worsened by a knee-jerk response. Simple misunderstandings could become something more serious if left unchecked.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You could feel like a star wherever you are. You may receive more attention than usual, making it easier to influence people with a few well-placed words. Just be sure the attention you receive is for the good things you do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s all relative. Comparing yourself to others could compromise your perspective. You have the drive and determination to follow through on an original idea, although getting started might take longer than you’d like.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An abundance of energy might get a partner overly wound up or anxious. To avoid friction, stay in your center, maintain your boundaries, and be forgiving and tolerant if someone close pushes too hard.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take time to explain the brilliance of your vision so others can share it. Put your business dealings and other negotiations on the back burner for now. Spend more time refining plans than executing them.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Remind yourself why something is considered unique and special. You may occasionally enjoy a taste of something expensive, elegant and exotic, but anything can become stale if it becomes part of your daily diet.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on being friendly and facilitate fellowship. Mild conflicts could boil over into spats if you let them. Avoid risky activities, workout overexertion or extreme sports today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A loved one or close friend can offer support and inspire you to try new things. Your business know-how may be at a low point, so pay attention to the latest trends. Just don’t expect that you can duplicate results.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Change is inevitable. You might meet someone who shows you entirely new ways to make your money grow. Wait until a financial disagreement is resolved before making any final decisions.