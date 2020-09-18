Horoscopes for Sept. 18

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It takes character to stand up to some temptations. You might receive rave reviews for being brave. You may be motivated to tackle tasks and issues that have held you back or that you were afraid to deal with.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A knack for showing warmth and friendliness to everyone in equal measure should keep you afloat when others are drowning in strife. You can use your home as a center for social gatherings or as a hub for your hobbies.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may have held back on expressing opinions, either because you felt uncertain about the reception you’d receive or because you weren’t sure which side you were on. Set your mind so that you’re prepared to go forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Money may not do you any good if it’s kept under the mattress. It’s meant to circulate. You can buy something that supports a good cause or make a donation that will have a positive effect on the lives of others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Good friends may become even better friends. You might relish a chance to extend hospitality to new acquaintances. You could receive an invitation to join a group of like-minded individuals on an outing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take advantage of a surge in productive energy. You probably know what needs to be done and are willing to do it. Use your intelligence and energy to address problems immediately rather than postponing them.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A partner could spark your creative ideas or instill insights that move you to examine practical application more closely. Once you have a concept, you can tackle the details industriously. Focus on achieving your goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Remind yourself that you are mentally and physically prepared for any challenge and you can release fears. You can handle most issues that present themselves even if you feel doubtful at times.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Work out the details of a deal by being liberal with your praise rather than picky about the potential for faults. Try to be open-minded about any compromises offered by business contacts and loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It takes courage to make a leap of faith. You’ll probably have the support of friends if you try something new. Competition for someone’s attention might complicate issues that require the most teamwork.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might be immersed in an activity where you must mingle with people from a variety of backgrounds. A partner or loved one might give you a chance to play a part in public that is unavailable to you at home.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may have a head for business and a wealth of imagination that enables you to dream up limitless possibilities. Loved ones may be filled with energy and set a quick pace that you must match or else be left behind.