Horoscopes for Oct. 6

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on being friendly even though it might be tempting to be a competitor. Impress people with your warmth and enthusiasm but try not to inadvertently lead them on or cause an argument.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone close may be obsessed with a job or an idea to the point that they ignore outside interference. You might present an original and useful solution if you can soften their resistance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Something new that you learn could change your mind. Leave that debit card at home if it could tempt you to spend impulsively. Don’t let dollars slip through your fingers like water.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Those who may have been wary of your intentions might be willing to listen to you now. Focus on having attractive things around you that please the eye and uplift your spirits.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can initiate projects that will have lasting charm and reflect well on your reputation. A new acquaintance may think that your friendly manner holds more promise for intimacy than you intend.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a chance on some daring romance. Try to achieve your most important financial goals or satisfy your hidden romantic desires by hooking up with the right person at the most auspicious time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your effervescent charm may defuse or solidify a tense or tenuous situation. A loved one might be irritable or argumentative with everyone else but will likely give you special attention. Focus on being affectionate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There may still be some juice in the glass. An old dog can learn some new tricks, so don’t be surprised if an old relationship can still provide plenty of excitement. Have fun when you can.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Frankness and sincerity can easily break down communication barriers. Family members should be on hand to give you the help you need just when you need it the most.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You might perform your best when placed under pressure. You may need to postpone pleasure during the day, but a romantic partner might surprise you with a special treat tonight.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you still don’t have clarity, it would be wise not to force the issue. Additional information may come along and change your thinking later. A partner could turn out to be your best friend in a pinch.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You could act as a calming influence if someone seems determined to stir up trouble. This may be a good day to grow closer to someone who has proven to be trustworthy. Watch your dollars.