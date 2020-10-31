Horoscopes for Oct. 31

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s not often that a Full Moon arrives on Halloween and shines a bright light on ghosts and goblins. This isn’t a good time to take risks with your money or key resources because the results might be unpredictable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The Full Moon is in your sign, so if you have any werewolf DNA in your genetic makeup, you may have an urge to howl. Awkward moments can put you and a loved one at odds.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You usually prefer to apply logic to a situation, so your approach to Halloween may be to catalog the superstitions associated with this day. Try to relax and enjoy some spooky antics.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might have fun getting lost in a corn maze with friends or family members. Look forward to an entertaining evening of chills and thrills under the light of the Full Moon.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trick? Or treat? Deliberately being shocking and outrageous may be an easy way to gain attention, but some people may be difficult to provoke, and others may find it just too much.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Handing out a few candy bars will not unbalance your budget. Go ahead and brighten up the lives of a few trick-or-treaters by being generous with the goodies. Then watch a horror movie.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It might be necessary to stay on your pirate ship so you don’t get swept up in an emotional undertow. You might react with hurt feelings or mistrust if there is a disagreement or misunderstanding.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may be challenged to appear conventional when everyone else rallies behind the unconventional. Don’t participate in any activities that will not bear up under close examination.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may go to extremes in your dreams; in the real world, you might be better off sticking to the middle ground. You can lose someone’s interest if you test their patience too often.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can enjoy some frivolous fun and still be practical and mindful. Carve a pumpkin but save the seeds to roast and eat later. Treat yourself to the latest tech gadget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It isn’t necessary to make sweeping changes to make a beneficial difference; you can just leave the cobwebs on the porch as holiday decorations. It’s risky to challenge people to prove their loyalty.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be as weird as you want. One of the best things about Halloween is that it’s an opportunity to dress up and be someone else for a few hours. Play the part that suits your personality the best.