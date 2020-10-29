Horoscopes for Oct. 29

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It might be because you are such a busy bee that you seem especially attractive to some people. When you least expect it, someone may demonstrate friendship and be supportive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your tolerant outlook may create a buzz that attracts people with unusual viewpoints. Focus on opportunities to improve yourself through education or travel, and reach out to others for guidance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t focus so much on micromanagement that you don’t see the big picture. You will need to make sure your long-term goals and commitments aren’t lost in the current detail shuffle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your personal philosophy may be influenced by a partner or loved one. If you follow your heart and remain generous without thought of recompense, the universe is likely to reward you in unexpected ways.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may feel tired of going around in the same old circles. Your vision of how you would like to live your life might involve an interest in bettering humanity. You can set a good example of thrift.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t get stuck in a mental rut, since it may prevent you from moving forward. Recognize when a plan is polished enough to put into action. Don’t miss your moment because of a futile dream of perfection.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A goal you may have been conditioned to seek may no longer fit. You might feel somewhat insecure within a relationship and wish for reassurances that aren’t really necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You might be baffled and frustrated by those who revel in independent actions and individual thinking, as your current understanding might be that all plans and policies require group approval.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your wings may be clipped, but they will grow back. Personal freedoms, exploration and discovery can be your ideals, but a partner might insist on staying within strict limits.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are passionate about a person, thing or ideal but may feel you must defend your territory. Just realize that you can develop more congenial ways to compete if you hope to influence the outcome.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Explore ways to deepen a friendship. When you realize that you share values, goals and objectives with someone, the relationship can take a detour that changes an ordinary acquaintance into a true friend.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You must make money to spend money. Find ways to earn some extra cash to give yourself a sense of accomplishment and help pay the bills, even if you may be thinking about ways to change the world.