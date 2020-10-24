Horoscopes for Oct. 24

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Find ways to let off steam and burn off excess energy in the most appropriate manner. Your mind may be running at full speed, but this might not be a good time to put new ideas or plans into action.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It always looks darkest before the dawn. You could be overly critical of your own progress and end up down in the dumps. Lift your spirits by spending quality time with loved ones at home.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Sharp wits can cut through uncertainty, but sharp words can hurt feelings. Use your quick-on-the-uptake mind to handle detailed paperwork and thoroughly study a subject close to your heart.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid getting sidetracked by minor issues when you have other, more important obligations to consider. Avoid misinterpreting something that could negatively impact your bank balance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Approach a new opportunity with a certain skepticism. Investigate and research every pertinent detail to ensure that a friend’s assurances and arguments are based on facts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Jokes and teasing might not receive the desired response. A serious atmosphere might throw a wet blanket over carefree fun. Organize an outing to a historical site or study up on something worthwhile.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It might be a good idea to get up early and take a partner for a jog around the block. Loved ones might need to burn off excess energy, and it might be up to you to make it happen.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You might find it in your best interest to address problems at home before they get out of hand. Someone may resist change, but conflicts can offer an opportunity to understand the needs of others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): This is not an optimal time to take the first step in new direction. Get your life organized and clear out anything that is no longer useful so that you’re free to move forward later.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There may be a financial burden to contend with that dampens your enthusiasm for social activities. However, you can find plenty of things to do with others that don’t cost any money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Remind yourself that one failure or problem doesn’t mean there is no hope for future improvement. Don’t let yourself cling to old habits and routines if dynamic change is needed.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): This weekend, you may be faced with situations where you must be tolerant of small transgressions or people who radiate a certain negativity. Buy something that brings a smile to a loved one’s face.