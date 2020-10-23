Horoscopes for Oct. 23

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can accomplish a great deal if you focus on the job at hand and don’t become distracted by new opportunities. Some of those offers might have unpleasant strings attached.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s time to get back in the saddle. Duties, deadlines and obligations could temporarily interfere with your personal life and put a pause on your romantic plans for the evening.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take your time and do things right the first time. If you hurry things along just to finish a task quickly, you could end up wasting much more time performing revisions and correcting mistakes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Deal with thorny problems first to get them out of the way. Then you can concentrate on easier things. Loved ones might focus on abiding by the rules and prefer that their surroundings be neat and orderly
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The smallest errors can sometimes cause the biggest problems. Be sure that you have dotted all the I’s and crossed all the T’s before submitting a project. Perform due diligence to ensure that facts are correct.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s not always immediately clear which is the high road and which is the low road. You might encounter a crossroads that has no sign to tell you which way to go. Ask a friend to help you make a choice.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Exercise self-discipline to get through the day and you will feel good about yourself. Temporary enjoyment can be ultimately overshadowed by subsequent regret. A partner may offer encouragement.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can try to straddle a fine line, but eventually you will be forced to choose one side or the other. It may be difficult to deal with people who are politically polarized or highly opinionated.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You might take pride in being carefree, but don’t become careless about key details. You might appreciate support from friends, but they may tell you things you may not be ready to hear.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep the checkbook safely closed and credit cards in your wallet. This is not a favorable time to make business or financial decisions. You may be tempted to squander a recent bonus.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might be frustrated by circumstances or feel that your hands are tied. This can be considered a good thing since your inertia might prevent you from making an irrevocable mistake.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Dig deep to find the good judgment and ethics that will keep you out of harm’s way when there is a difference of opinion. Don’t feud with people who feed off dissension.