Horoscopes for Oct. 22

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Avoid dramatic gestures and reactions. You might be tempted to call out someone for not following the rules, but you can get better results by helping them understand and improve.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Temper optimism with caution. This is one of those days when many things could go wrong. Navigate carefully. No matter what you choose to do, there could be drawbacks or hidden pitfalls.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your sharp analytical powers to analyze a situation. A project that is running smoothly could encounter obstacles. If you notice that a partner or friend is too optimistic, you might issue a warning.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put problems to rest. You can’t continually ignore a squeaky wheel. If you were unprepared for a test, a deadline or a responsibility in the past, it could be time to correct the situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Mixed signals may confuse you. A partner or loved one might say one thing and then do another. Be prepared to deal with a shift of attitudes and uncertain outcomes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Maintaining high standards could be your own high-wire act. Performing your duties with an eye toward attaining excellence helps you get ahead and avoids negative consequences.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You appear to be proper and accomplished. It may not be exciting to practice scales repeatedly, but that’s the only way to learn to play a musical instrument. Use your time wisely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Focus on fulfilling your obligations and leave your flights of fancy for the weekend. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. A partner or co-worker might not use their best judgment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can find ways to have a great time without upending the budget or spending too much of your hard-earned cash. Complete work on time and be sensitive to others’ feelings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pick your battles. You may need to back away from a challenge now to be prepared for more significant situations. Put disputes on the back burner rather than putting your foot down.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): News of added expenses or extra responsibilities could disrupt your happy day. You must be diligent to complete unpleasant tasks, although you may be tempted to dawdle and ignore the clock.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Some of your creative ideas and imaginative solutions can pay off and fatten your bank account. Be prepared to use your calming influence on those involved in stressful and frustrating situations.