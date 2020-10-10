Horoscopes for Oct. 10

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The workweek is done, so let the good times roll. Once the pressure is off, you might feel slightly deflated, but someone may come along with a breath of fresh air and quickly pump you up.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone might imagine that you are more independent than you really are. You might depend on people to act as your anchor, although you like to be free to set sail when the tides are just right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A partner or close friend may offer visionary advice. A firm belief in the goodness of your fellow man can keep you out of harm’s way, because you may not be tempted to doubt or criticize others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might learn something that lightens your load or overhear something that gladdens your heart. It may be a relief to know that a recent dispute or disagreement can finally be put to rest.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Outdoor activities that expose you to fresh air during the day could give way to amorous thoughts and a more romantic interlude as you move toward evening.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A peek over the back fence on occasion can prove the grass isn’t greener, and a change of scene or being around some different faces can help to highlight your most attractive qualities and features.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone who has been fighting their way to the top or stepping on everyone’s toes will likely respond to your loving kindness. You will probably appreciate someone’s honest desire to do the right thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may applaud a partner’s talent for innovation and ingenuity. They might have some clever solutions to address everyday problems. Exciting events can come along and rock your world.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You likely can’t be held back when your attitude toward life is “full steam ahead.” Friends may trigger your enthusiasm and appetite for adventure. Avoid promising more than you can deliver.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let bygones be bygones. Apologies should be allowed to settle a passing dispute. A relationship can probably get back on track if you ignore the past and forgive a mistake.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may resist rules and object to pressure from your peer group and prefer to go your own way now. You have a unique way of tackling issues from a detached perspective.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Play hooky. Take some time off from routine weekend tasks to play a few games with your friends or act like a kid at recess. You and a loved one can spend happy times together in perfect harmony.