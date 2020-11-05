Horoscopes for Nov. 5

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have extra energy available but may daydream if forced to perform menial tasks. This might be a good time to join a walking group or otherwise get in shape in a social setting.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Display quirks and people will think you have originality added to your personality. You may be a desirable addition to any social events or activities since your people skills might be in demand.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Understand the power of your mind. Stay focused on what you want to achieve rather than dwelling on insecurities and fears. Think positively to succeed.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t be fearful of what could go wrong; focus your attention on what can go right. There could be good news that emerges from a slightly stressful situation, perhaps because you heed warnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expand your horizons. Not everything you discover will resonate with you, but some things will stick. Engaging in conversations with delightfully unique people can distract you, but in a good way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may be inspired by some people in a group or organization who encourage your thinking and enrich your life. Organizing your paperwork might help you put your financial affairs in order.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Unpredictable people and events can keep you on your toes. Be sure you uphold promises made to the people closest to you. It’s always better to under-promise and over-deliver.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Earn credit by being earnest and enterprising. Take steps to share your dreams and fantasies, since they may well be worth some extra effort. Don’t be afraid to test the strength of your convictions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You might be more open-minded than usual. A loved one or a partner, however, might be stuck in a rut. Be upbeat when you speak to new contacts; they may turn into friends.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Laugh it off. Once you realize that you can afford to be generous toward others, you can combat negativity. Ask a special someone for understanding if you come across as abrupt.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Capitalize on the goodwill of others and enthusiastically network to ensure social and business success. Don’t submit to pressure from family members to do something that doesn’t make sense.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your romantic side might be hoping for closer bonds with a loved one. Someone else may spoil your mood with complaints or criticisms. Overcome your disappointment by changing the subject.