Horoscopes for Nov. 3

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Networking can offer new insights. Get out and about and exchange ideas with a variety of people who can spark your own personal enthusiasms. Focus on being sociable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Social gatherings, even if they just consist of lunch with co-workers, can be exciting. You might look forward to trying a new restaurant or discovering a new and interesting place to visit.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Even lovebirds have an occasional squabble, but at the end of the day they will get back to preening each other’s feathers. You should focus first and foremost on being best friends with a partner.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Some people won’t accept anything at face value. They want to test it out or try it on for size themselves. Don’t take it personally if someone close hesitates before making a crucial decision.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your empathy can allow you to understand people’s motivations, needs and desires. This can be advantageous whether you are selling something or want to arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You might be sending mixed messages when someone else just wants a clear, unambiguous answer. Since you can see both sides of an issue, you might not have the clarity to make a choice yet.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be a social butterfly that can be the center of admiration without being perceived as a lightweight. You can be warm and friendly and have good manners yet still be practical.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your imagination can blossom like a rose on a warm sunny day when you associate with inspiring people. You may be encouraged to add some creative touches to your latest work in progress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be so focused on tiny details that you miss the big picture. An opportunity to improve your financial well-being may arrive but could require closer scrutiny before you pull the trigger.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you hope to be at your most productive, you must try to get along with others. This might not be a good time to make major decisions, but you can always entertain other viewpoints.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): True understanding prevents knee-jerk judgments but may not be possible now. What you perceive as new and exciting may be viewed by others as illogical or impractical.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’re in it for the long haul. Whether it’s a business contact or a new friend, you want a durable, peaceful relationship. Handle money by striking a balance between practical needs and emotional demands.