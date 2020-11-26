Horoscopes for Nov. 26

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Warmth, caring and affection are in the stars tonight. Make special, meaningful memories with the ones you love. Someone is likely to single you out and try to make you feel special.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can achieve a better understanding with a loved one if you listen with your heart as well as your ears. Having the Thanksgiving spirit means you can be understanding if someone says or does something strange or surprising.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Turkey day might give you a chance to play. Get outside in the fresh air to walk off a large feast or organize a game of touch football. Find ways to enjoy nature and embrace your blessings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Thanksgiving can be the best holiday for someone who loves family. Though you may normally like to eat in a healthy way, today might be a day to enjoy seconds with all the trimmings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t be embarrassed to stand up for your beliefs, but ask yourself if this is truly the time and place. You might misinterpret a friend’s offhand remarks; don’t take them personally.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Home is where the heart is. The stars favor enjoyment at being with family and loved ones today. Look beyond the traditional meal and tune into your gratitude for your blessings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Freeze the frame and take a mental snapshot. Treasure the fleeting moments of joy and happiness that occur in your life. Someone’s dazzling smile might light up a room. Welcome new friends into your family circle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may have moments when you are tempted to do something different or are restless to shed traditional constraints. Find opportunities to give the same old, same old an innovative and personal twist.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are likely to have plenty of good reasons to give thanks in your life. You could be the lucky winner of the wishbone and can expect some good luck going forward.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There is always something in your life that you can give thanks for having. Put your ambitions on the back burner for the next several days so that you can concentrate on having fun times with your family.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): At family gatherings, keep confidential information to yourself. This is not a good time to let your generosity run away with your common sense, so don’t lend money or promise to buy something for someone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You might find that your loyalties are tested. However, you have the option to remain neutral. Giving in to a temptation to switch sides could have unforeseen consequences.