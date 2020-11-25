Horoscopes for Nov. 25

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Shift gears when the occasion calls for it. You can be thrifty with your money and generous with your demonstrations of affection. Your day will be better if you are flexible and willing to adapt to circumstances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Prioritizing tasks in order of importance will make your daily schedule easier to handle. Your steadiness and attention to detail can attract the admiration of someone hoping to grow closer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The generosity and tolerance you show to others will reflect well on your character. Your loved ones or partner could be positioned to give you sound, useful advice during a friendly discussion.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Before you invest money or make a financial decision, you need to have a viable game plan. Take a rain check on starting a new project so that you can focus on upcoming family outings and holiday festivities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Turn a negative into a positive. If you see a mistake, fix it and learn from it instead of worrying about it. Take things one step at a time, as trying to do too much at once could actually slow things down.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take pleasure in having the capacity to cope with every contingency. Conditions are improving, so even though there’s still plenty of work to do, there are also plenty of good things to look forward to once it’s complete.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get ready to meet and greet. You can’t anticipate who might show up out of the blue. You might meet a new and interesting friend, or you may have a surprise visitor at a holiday dinner.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Enjoy reconnecting with trusted friends who have been out of contact or neglected for too long. Take the time to rebuild and solidify friendships and alliances; this will serve you well.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Kindness is like a boomerang that will always come back to you. The Sun is now in your sign, so you might find it easier to be yourself. You can show everyone your sincere and trusting side.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may wish it were possible to control everything, but the success of a project could rely on having a cohesive team. Hold off on starting anything new until your current commitments are honored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may be feeling more optimistic than usual. Your judgment is sound, but other people’s may not be. Try not to be persuaded to make changes in banking habits or make an expensive purchase on a whim.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get things done well ahead of time so you’ll be prepared to handle any last-minute surprises or emergencies that crop up today. Appreciate having friends who share your high ideals.