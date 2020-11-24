Horoscopes for Nov. 24

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spread your good mood around. The anticipation of some upcoming free time or a holiday get-together might make you giddy with excitement. Don’t take a loved one’s occasional lack of attention personally.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Having a day or two off from work might mean you must work harder on the other days to prepare for the time off. If you get everything organized and work on your schedule, you likely can relax without guilt.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your inbox might fill up with confusing messages, or you could be blitzed by advertising. Soak up some knowledge by reading up on a new topic rather than just lazing around on social media.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Have faith that someone might depend on you for an essential connection. Love and affection are likely just around the corner. Invisible barriers could prevent you from reaching out and touching someone you admire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider how to best allocate your time and energy. It could be much too easy to be distracted by a friend’s antics or social media when you should really be working on something more important.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you’re passionate about what you want, the strategic plans should form themselves. This can be a good time to review issues and problems from the past so that you can learn from them and do it better in the future.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Romance and entrepreneurial activities may not mix. Your desire for fun must sometimes take a back seat to your regular routines and duties. A loved one may find time to hold your hand or take a stroll by your side.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t hold back. Be affectionate and share small miracles and pleasures with someone you enjoy. Even if your time together is brief, it will be memorable and provide a bright spot in the day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’re not just a dedicated team player; people trust you to handle the situation with skill and enthusiasm. Kick your best ideas around and aim for the target, and you should reach your goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be proud of your ability to maintain high standards. You can control yourself by exercising restraint and self-discipline. However, an effort to control others can cause repercussions and resentment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be prepared. File that pile of papers on your desk or straighten out the cupboards. Focus on writing down your best ideas, but avoid putting your signature on important agreements or contracts until next week.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may spend a lot of time strategizing on how to create a better world, but when you try to do something practical about it, you may hit obstacles. Other people might not be cooperative today.