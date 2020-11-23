Horoscopes for Nov. 23

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Go it alone if you prefer or enjoy a cheerful person who would be happy to be by your side. You may be at your best in one-on-one situations rather than in a group setting.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Being slow, meticulous and thorough can make a huge difference when the results are revealed. You may be glad that you took your time to make a pet project perfect before sharing it with someone else.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your enhanced imagination allows you to put yourself in somebody else’s shoes. Always try to operate using expanded perceptions of empathy. Tackle work=related assignments and duties with a creative flair.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): There is no reason to attempt another round of strategies if you have truly reached a financial stalemate. Consider shifting your energies to something more fulfilling than business right now.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you stay busy and your nose is kept firmly on the grindstone, there’s little opportunity to do or say the wrong thing. Avoid social media and the temptation to make comments since you may misinterpret something.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Communication can be the best way to get an idea across, but sometimes it can’t bridge an emotional abyss. A loved one may have the perfect solution to one of your most puzzling problems or mysteries.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Nurture friendships and partnerships by spreading good cheer and joy. Your timing is wrong for money-making tactics, so don’t waste energy trying to make a profit by doing something impulsively.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Cultivate relationships with the most trustworthy people. It’s always a good idea to have someone you can count on close by. Keep friends on hand who will support your ideas or extricate you from any jam.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Running your home as if it were a business could backfire. Fight off tendencies to resist necessary adjustments or use strategies that may not consider human needs or feelings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone might think you are a control freak if you keep reminding them of the rules. You realize, however, that being conscientious will pay dividends. Keep on doing what you do best.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay close attention to social cues and the writing on the wall; it could be all too easy to be tone-deaf now. You may be raring to go when others prefer to keep calm, cool and collected.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reach for a magnifying glass. Don’t rush into something new or make an impulsive decision unless your eyes are wide open. Even then you could overlook some unexpected consequences.