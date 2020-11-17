Horoscopes for Nov. 17

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Confidence can erase conflicts and encourage camaraderie. Since you appear to know exactly where you are going and lead the way, you will attract people who just want to come along for the ride.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Tone down the rhetoric. Your warmth and outgoing attitude may have made you popular during the past few days. However, don’t be surprised if at some point people want to make up their own minds.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your home and family could be the center of activity. When you become weary of the daily grind, or if you suffer from a creative block, head back to the nest where you can relax and have fun.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You need the proper conditions to bring a concept to life. The seeds of creative ideas can sprout, especially if nurtured by discussions with loved ones. Heed important advice that you can learn from.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Some people only care about outward appearances. Others understand that true value may not be immediately apparent. It’s hard not to judge others by one’s own standards and experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There may be more than one worthy cause that asks for your support. However, you may need to hold off on making any commitments of assistance if your budget is tight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Being a congenial companion and getting along with people might be among your best assets. Keep your boundaries in place and no one can take unfair advantage of your kindheartedness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Positive role models can provide good examples to emulate. Negative role models can show you what not to do. Learn from everyone to be your best you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spread your risk by allocating resources widely. You might not be willing to spend a few dollars to support a friend’s cause if you feel your own finances are somewhat fragile.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There is a time to be sociable and a time to apply yourself to the job at hand. There may be too much on your plate for frivolous fun. Impress the people in charge by showing that you are a dedicated professional.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nurture your most important relationships and be especially kind and helpful toward family members. Your ability to impress others with your smarts, connections and talents is powerful now.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You might be at your best when you can demonstrate your idealism or build your life around a core belief. Read inspiring books and gravitate toward exemplary people to maintain a positive outlook.