Horoscopes for Nov. 16

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are likely to get the best outcome if you involve yourself more directly. Your fast thinking could help you keep more money in your pocket or better protect your assets.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you are fired up and ready to go, you can make things happen. Get as much accomplished as possible before you are sidelined by unexpected changes to the plan, or by conversations and other interruptions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Enjoy your outer world, but also take time to renew yourself. Your home could also become a safe place for someone who needs to take a break from routines. Share whatever you have.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might make a snap judgment, but in some cases it can be sound policy, as it might make more efficient use of your time, and your intuition is usually spot on. You can cut your losses and move on without regrets.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Even if the odds are stacked against you, there is likely something you can do to gain an edge. Eagerness to be accepted could make you an easy target for someone who may take advantage of your trusting nature.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make executive decisions, jump into action and cut to the chase. Your willingness to cope with unsavory facts or challenging circumstances can win appreciation from those whose opinions count.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Donations to an organization might do little true good. Think through your long-term objectives. You may decide to funnel your generosity to places where you can see the results firsthand.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may be lumped in with all the rest. If you resist being pegged as part of a group, you can take steps to differentiate yourself. Then again, it’s possible someone close might prove to be the real rebel.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Welcome other people’s opinions even if their method of delivery sometimes feels uncomfortable. This is not the time to engage in debate over a trivial issue. Find something worthwhile to do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Something that doesn’t meet your high standards might not be worth pursuing even if all the polls tell you it’s the trending style. Focus on your true needs instead of just following the crowd.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone in your inner circle, perhaps a family member or colleague, could say or do something that disrupts your plans. A thoughtful gift might bring an endearing smile to someone’s face.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An affectionate partner might expect to see action to go along with your declarations of love. You may be surprised by someone’s viewpoints on emerging situations and be exposed to unusual ideas.