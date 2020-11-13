Horoscopes for Nov. 13

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If a black cat crosses your path today, you are more likely to rescue him and take him home than worry about false superstitions. A loved one might go to great lengths to shower you with affection.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Throw some salt over your left shoulder and avoid walking under ladders. You might not actually believe in old wives’ tales, but you are willing to do anything that might help you succeed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): There are 13 lunar months in the year, and at one time, 13 was a sacred number. Don’t let antiquated fears rule your day. Instead, learn from those who have accumulated wisdom to share.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t give power to false beliefs that unnecessarily increase your anxiety. A partner or friend may wield a great deal of influence on your beliefs and attitudes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Friday the 13th is merely a date on a calendar that doesn’t have much meaning to you. However, it is the end of the week, so you may have some ambitious plans for the weekend to consider.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Avoid pushing a partner too far. This is not a day to count on luck to overcome a problem. Instead, work out your own solution. Stay home and take a rain check on a social invitation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Today will only be an unlucky day for you if you decide to completely throw caution to the wind. Avoid taking loved ones’ affection for granted or being extravagant about household purchases.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Folk tales are just ways people have tried to understand the workings of the universe. You can become a dedicated explorer of mysteries and learn to understand the unknown.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You might spin the wheel one too many times. Avoid taking unnecessary risks with your assets. Don’t let yourself get carried away with the thought of making a big haul and gamble your money away.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Friday the 13th could be a lucky day for you. It’s OK to enter any game as long as you don’t allow yourself to risk what you can’t afford to lose. Always calculate the odds and bet accordingly.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are unlikely to be impressed by Friday the 13th or other superstitions. However, you know that the universe does offer subtle hacks that you can use to increase your odds of winning.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You know that there is often more than meets the eye. Instead of relying on obscure meanings for events, use your powerful intuition to understand the messages you are receiving.