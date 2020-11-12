Horoscopes for Nov. 12

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may be tempted to buy something for all the wrong reasons. When love and affection knock on your door, remember that they might bring along some obligations as well as fun and games.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may feel an itch to break away from people who don’t agree with your theories. It’s a better idea to be even-handed and fair, especially if you feel that someone is challenging your ideas or authority.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Find ways to add value; you have much more to offer than you may think. Look for intersections between what you know and what others need to learn, and pass along important tips.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Set a good example of integrity and understanding. Promoting high standards and solid principles within your own life is an admirable trait. You can show acceptance and empathy if other people slip up.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be comfortable in your own skin. The only person you ever truly need please is yourself, but you can impress other people with your warmth. Learn something that improves your negotiations skills.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let it blow over. Make it a point to avoid getting caught up in complicated emotional issues. This can be a good day to try to repair a relationship, offer sincere apologies or ask for favors.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Always be kind, but make sure you are taking care of your own needs, too. You may need to set boundaries on one or more issues in order to remain clear, balanced and true to yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Daydreaming is just another word for envisioning your goals. Use your powerful imagination as an inspiration to try something more creative or soul-satisfying.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved helping others to further your own growth. Joining up with others to make the world a better place might satisfy one of your deepest needs. Co-workers, clients or customers can become fast friends.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your self-discipline to put social activities on hold until you have completed your work or finished a project. A pressing financial matter might require careful strategizing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take the initiative to mend a relationship. You may need to swallow your pride to admit a mistake, but your honesty can bring a loved one closer. Accept your responsibility as part of a team.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be your authentic self but also notice social cues. It’s possible someone could become upset over an imagined snub. If so, assure them of your good intentions and help them move past it.