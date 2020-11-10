Horoscopes for Nov. 10

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.