Horoscopes for May 26

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Love might make the world go around, but it could be costly to buy a ticket for the merry-go-round now. A competitor may challenge you to take daring risks. Don’t wear yourself out trying to overcome misunderstandings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Any dissatisfaction with the status quo could put you at odds with key people in your inner circle. This signals that it might not be the appropriate time to make major demands. Stick to your convictions and wait for the mood to change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider who you are dealing with. Get your facts together; you may need to work with someone whose patience is triggered by vagueness or inaccuracies. It may seem like it’s time to reassess some of your viewpoints.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You continue to up-level, step by step, bit by bit. This week may bring a work-related project to a pinnacle where you see your vision fulfilled and unveiled. Give yourself lots of validation for a job well done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your financial future might be in the hands of someone else. A partner or authority figure may control the purse strings and your profits. Be diplomatic with those who challenge your patience and test your logic.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Minor misunderstandings could block clear communications. By being attentive, you might learn something that changes your opinions. Be conscious of your actions in order to overcome a tendency to overspend or underperform.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Exerting real effort will never hurt anyone. Rather than worrying about how a job or relationship limits your free time, start spending your time putting everything in good order.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dwelling on dreams and fantasies won’t pay the bills. This is a time to focus on concrete evidence and realistic accomplishments. You could easily be caught up in something that’s a waste of time and energy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may be thinking of relationships that you have avoided or cut off. Sift for facts instead of blindly trusting family members who tell you what you want to hear or give major significance to something minor.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): This may be a good time to get into high gear or put on track shoes to keep up with energetic partners. Listen to advice or ideas that can be used to your advantage when formulating financial strategies.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It’s better to be organized than frustrated. Find things when you need them instead of wasting time looking for them. Practice keeping small things in order and it will be easy to apply your system to big things, too.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use intelligence and logic to find your way out of any maze of complicated emotional crosscurrents. Promote fair strategies and win-win solutions that can benefit everyone involved.