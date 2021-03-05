Horoscopes for March 5

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make it a point to create a good impression when making public appearances or dealing with career matters. Don’t be in such a rush to take offense if you feel that your level of commitment isn’t acknowledged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone or something might seem attractive, but following up on your feelings might merely send you off on a wild goose chase. Whatever attracts your attention now might turn you off once the weekend is over.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A good relationship could be made stronger if you read between the lines. A loved one might harbor hidden fantasies that you may detect and discuss. Avoid making impulsive purchases just because you can.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Being honorable and attentive to your promises may become more important to you. It may be stressful to adhere to high standards. You may become defensive if someone implies that your trustworthiness is questionable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do and say things that you take pride in. If you’re going to be the center of attention, it should be for the right reasons. You may become involved with people who can boost your reputation or broaden your knowledge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Foster understanding by promoting an atmosphere of peace with a partner. Rely on your intuitions and take things as they come rather than being picky about little details. Logic can’t dictate to the heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Leopards do not change their spots, but attitudes could change in an instant. It’s necessary to be versatile and adaptable when loved ones shift their stance. Avoid being gullible or naive as the weekend begins.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There are times when you may be too trusting if your heart is involved. This may be one of those days when you read too much into a friendly gesture or mild flirtation. You might be challenged to be logical.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may sometimes be more popular than others because you are less particular. While you could assume that you’re being intuitive and understanding, you may only be indulging in wishful thinking.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Things don’t always go according to schedule, so you should hope for the best. A loved one could be on pins and needles over an imagined slight or an upcoming change. Be the anchor that keeps things in place.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you maintain your end of the deal, others may feel obligated to hold up theirs. Remain cautious about making major expenditures until tomorrow, as you may be led on by a sales pitch or have inflated expectations.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When everyone is friendly toward you and you are the center of attention, it’s easy to mistake a friendship for a possible romance. Your intuition could be off the mark today, so let a passing fancy slip away.