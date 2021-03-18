Horoscopes for March 18

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Taking pride in your appearance can go a long way toward getting the attention of those in power. They could help you find the road to success. Conduct yourself as a professional and your credentials shouldn’t be questioned.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Meeting new people can empower you with new ideas that could turn out to be strokes of genius. Changes within your social circle can spotlight your talents. Absorb all the latest techniques while you can.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t close off the lines of communication, or you may find yourself out in the cold. A good long chat can open doors as understanding is reached. Achieve your ambitions by gathering ideas from an array of sources.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Find an alternative to rigid schedules and tiresome tasks. This could be a good time to experiment with different ideas or streamline your daily routines. You might find an ingenious way to be more efficient.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be clever and thoughtful when selecting gifts and personal items that could make an impact. Dress up if you need a boost in mood. Spend your extra time in pursuit of something or someone that really grabs your interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Find a forum where you can flaunt your creative ideas. The input you receive might seem unfavorable, but positive reinforcement can arrive as well. It’s best to keep money in your own pocket.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The evidence of someone’s loyalty appears perfectly clear. Nevertheless, you may feel that your connection is too abstract and not as romantic as you’d like. It might be more satisfying to put business before pleasure today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You might only be able to impress higher-ups with your innovative techniques when you have their attention. Once you have earned someone’s respect, you may be invited along on social outings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your talents on display. Let your partner organize events and juggle schedules so that you’re free to experiment and explore creative outlets. You may be surprised at how many blessings you have.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The busiest beaver builds the best dam. Create a secure nest through hard work. You may decide it’s time to raise the bar, but you should be careful not to set it so high that no one else can reach it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If competing with other people makes you feel anxious, then competing with yourself could be better. Choose to abide by your own standards if you feel you can’t live up to the expectations set by others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Learn self-love and self-validation. You may not receive the attention you crave from friends, or you might worry that a romantic partner is treating your tenderness like a business transaction. This just means it’s time to fill yourself up.