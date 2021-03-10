Horoscopes for March 10

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Giving in or conceding a point doesn’t mean you’re a doormat. Charm people with pleasantries and put an attractive spin on your latest ideas. A proposed change can boost your bottom line.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Learn to meditate and enjoy more inner peace. A flood of new information can improve your outlook. This is a good day to perform some mental yoga so that you don’t become rigid in your thinking.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Share your brilliant ideas with someone. You and your partner or a loved one can form an unbeatable think-tank team. There are few limits to your imagination, so you can develop useful and innovative plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Set a good example by being honest and sincere. Your energetic approach could make every task a pleasure. Make relationships more relaxed by being warm and friendly rather than pushy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Perform a reality test. If you imagine the worst and let it show, others might sense your fears and react accordingly. Avoid giving anyone the wrong impression and proceed as if you possess the utmost confidence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make sure you’re reinforcing positivity and not negativity. Adjust with good grace if you detect a misunderstanding with an important person in your life. Use your communication skills to convey your trustworthiness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be clear about your expectations and how to best achieve joint objectives. Your partner may have forward-looking ideas that could benefit both of you. This is a good time for a heartfelt and frank discussion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There is a difference between something that is inexpensive and something that is cheap. Look for a discount when you can, but don’t settle for something less than ideal. Focus on durable merchandise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What you see at first glance isn’t always an authentic picture of reality. Fight off a tendency to only see what you expect to see. Ask questions and someone trustworthy could fill you in on the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone may have the enthusiasm, but you may have the right tools. It might be a good idea to divvy up tasks so that you don’t duplicate efforts. Take care of your own financial responsibilities first.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you want to be treated like royalty, you should treat your family and friends with courtesy and consideration. Rest on your achievements and avoid making major purchases or signing contracts until the timing is better.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Wishful thinking could color your judgment of people and things. Focus on being hopeful but take to time to let people prove their trustworthiness. Get more rest whenever possible.