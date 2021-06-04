Horoscopes for June 4

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try to keep your emotions under control. Acting out if you are gripped by jealousy or speaking without thinking can backfire. Avoid making waves or bringing up controversial subjects at a business meeting.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Underhanded tactics always backfire eventually, so stick to the high road and maintain your integrity; you’ll be glad you did. You may find it difficult to be charming when financial matters are the topic.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be on your best behavior in group settings. You may struggle to communicate your ideas succinctly, so some misunderstandings could occur. You might be excited about a new hobby and tempted to spend too much money on it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Act in haste and repent at leisure. Even if someone insists on a quick answer, it would be wise to take your time and think it through. Being a busy bee is admirable but doesn’t mean that your social life will extend to your job or workplace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Disputes and disillusionment could accompany anything you initiate today. Your confidence in someone may be misplaced. There are some people you can trust and others who could turn out to be unreliable and unstable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Read the signs AND the fine print carefully. You may meet someone who greets you with open arms, but it’s possible that person could be harboring a hidden agenda, so take time to understand everything.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A relationship may need to be managed with kid gloves. A loved one could be out of sorts or irritable, making conversations stressful. Put social invitations aside until tomorrow, which should be a better time for carefree fun.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s harder to pin the tail on the donkey when it keeps moving. Let some time elapse before making a decision about a major purchase. A new business tool or an investment in a new venture might not help you strike it rich.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Try not to tempt fate by frittering away your time on nonproductive activities. You might daydream your way into a dead-end project. Someone’s resistance may hinder your attempts to arrive at a compromise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Resist emotional reactions and defensiveness. By keeping a cool head, you can remain on track while people who lose their temper fall behind. A loved one might seem argumentative or easily aggravated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You could be torn between too much and too little. Learn to understand the fine line between taking a chance and being too cautious. Unnecessary purchases or flirtations might not be in your best interests now.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be clear about your expectations, especially if you choose to make exceptions. You can show someone the results of your creative efforts, but you may have a hard time explaining how you did it.