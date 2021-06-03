Horoscopes for June 3

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Some people can resist your charms, so don’t be surprised if your best efforts run into opposition. Your workplace conditions may be impacted by group decisions, so pay attention to emerging policy changes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Experimenting with a makeover or new look might not go over as planned. You may imagine that by changing your appearance, you’ll attract more or better people. Proving you’re dependable is a better idea.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Friends and family can create a flurry of conflicting forces. Remain on your toes. Exert self-discipline and use your organizational skills to handle any activities that require your immediate attention.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might be intent on obtaining something that you want, but this may not be good for you. Passion and desires could work at cross purposes where your love life is concerned. Save some cash for a rainy day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Try to do what you are told and concentrate on being precise. Help achieve your goals by gaining experience. If you keep your cool and refuse to lose your temper, you may not need to test someone’s capacity for forgiveness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Loved ones can be accepting. If you avoid doing or saying anything that requires an apology, you can focus on being affectionate. Someone may adopt you as a friend or invite you to join their group.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You might hope you can win the battle of the budget. You may have a taste for something extravagant, so visiting a trendy restaurant or buying a tasteful treat could fill the bill. Be prepared to receive extra favors.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You might feel as if you’re walking on eggshells if you’re around someone with an explosive temper. A loved one could be feeling some jealousy, so be as reassuring and attentive as possible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Confusing conversations can eventually be cleared up. Loved ones may seem demanding and strict, but they will be fair. Economize when purchasing nonessential items so that your money will go further.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make choices from empowerment rather than fear. Try to find ways to make your money fulfill your vision of comfort and security. Avoid engaging in disputes with people dear to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll need to open your own doors now. Try the knob yourself to see if a door is locked or if it will open onto an opportunity. Sporadic slowdowns and speedups can make the issues of the day difficult to handle.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you want a job done right, it may be time to do it yourself. The desire to compete and win is a compelling motivator, but to obtain cooperation and get along with others, you need to be considerate and tolerant, too.