Horoscopes for June 23

ARIES (March 21-April 19): By being careful with little things, you might be able to afford the big things. A new contact might challenge you to think before you act. A family member can illuminate a nagging financial problem and offer you a sensible solution.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone’s second-guessing of your goals may clarify their importance. Feelings of envy are a sign that you have a deep desire for improvement and should pour more energy into achieving your dreams.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Enjoy peace and prosperity. Write down passing ideas that blossom during a conversation so you don’t forget them. You might lose your train of thought when too many other subjects clamor for attention.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Things should work out well with a loved one if you sincerely try to patch things up. Buy nothing of great importance, because you might be motivated by the wrong reasons. Follow your intuition where your work is concerned.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Remain honest and avoid the temptation to color the truth to obtain an advantage. Slow down and take a moment to smell the roses. Someone’s fresh insight or perceptive observation could help you make more profitable decisions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): As with money, friends don’t grow on trees. They must be cultivated. This may be a good time to join forces with like-minded individuals who share your dreams and aspirations. You are likely blessed with generous partners.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your hard work and dedication should finally pay off with a pleasant reward. Your efforts may be recognized by others. Wait until tomorrow to make major purchases or buy something you hope will last a long time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The most difficult problems can often be solved with the simplest solutions. Open your eyes and ears, discard assumptions, and you may realize that the answers you need are at your fingertips. Work to be both sensible and sensitive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make wiser choices with your finances. This is a time to save big rather than gamble your money. You may hear some sound advice or revealing gossip from a family member.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): This isn’t the right time to burn bridges. Issues that provoke you today are probably just tiny pebbles that cause a minor ripple in the placid calmness of your emotions. Sincere apologies can put doubts and distress to rest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Some people are uncomfortable when they must go places or work on their own. Be a good sport and accompany someone on errands or help with a project. You may receive appreciation for your wisdom on the job.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can take a calculated risk with something new or contemplate the beginning of long-term relationships that can lead to prosperity. Your intuition and kindhearted understanding will put you in the good graces of someone important.