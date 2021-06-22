Horoscopes for June 22

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Search for mutually satisfying compromises. Rather than expecting everyone to agree with your ideas, focus on discussing them. Exercise will benefit the mind and the body and give you a chance to interact with others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone might take offense at perceived slights or suffer from jealousy. You might hold the winning hand in a game where the stakes are money or love. Storm clouds that threatened to wreck your plans should disappear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Ask for advice or get the green light from a significant other before you start something of significance. Create an opening for communication. A special someone may be ready, willing and able to make amends.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Enjoy blue skies and warm breezes. This is a good time to enlist others to support your aims. If you make a promise or enter into a financial agreement, it’s likely to be honored as planned.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Rewards and punishment can keep things in line, but be sure to use the carrot more often than the stick. Take time to reward yourself as well as others for good deeds. Friends might secretly support you behind the scenes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Important decisions should be postponed unless you have researched and analyzed the subject thoroughly. You likely have the connections, determination and enthusiasm to make permanent life improvements.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Devote your attention to accomplishing something worthwhile. Ignore squabbles and find permanent solutions to problems. Don’t be timid if you receive unexpected invitations to participate in amorous adventures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Open the door wide and invite someone in. You may meet a person who teaches you or adds substance to your life. Spread your wings and don’t be afraid to dream of achieving a major career upgrade.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make long-range plans. The key to success might be paying attention to the opinions of others, which may unlock an opportunity. A little elbow grease and a little luck can result in well-deserved rewards.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Once you are caught up on your work, you can take a breather. Share your romantic ideas and enjoy a pleasant interlude as the upcoming Full Moon lights up any needs for respectful and loving relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you have fulfilled all your obligations, you can start to see improvement. You may even realize that it’s possible to live happily ever after. If you’re an overachiever, you might find someone who admires your industry.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take your future into your own hands. Your judgment is probably no longer blocked by imaginary fears. Decisions and plans that have been simmering on the back burner can now be implemented. Sign agreements and documents.