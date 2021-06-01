Horoscopes for June 1

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It may be time to reassess. Remember that life seldom offers participation trophies; rewards are something you need to earn. If you hope to be considered a leader, set a sterling example.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may prefer to be free as a bird and relish having numerous social contacts. Attaining stability may be the last thing on your mind, but you might be reminded that achieving financial security requires steady effort.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Avoid arguments over inconsequential things. Don’t sign on the dotted line or make an irrevocable decision this week. Hidden agendas or misunderstandings might pin you down to a promise that isn’t in your best interests.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A little friction needn’t start a fire. The wrong words could make matters even worse. If quarrels seem likely, just walk away. It’s better to say nothing than to say something that will trigger an argument.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Handle sensitive situations with poise and tact. Hold off on making crucial decisions and changes, because you probably aren’t in a position of power. During the next few days, focus on handling obligations responsibly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone close might seem distant or aloof, but the truth might be that they are living in a dream world. You can easily handle tasks that require research and investigation, but don’t probe into someone’s confidential affairs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You might feel temporarily blocked in achieving your ambitions, but by being a team player you can overcome challenges. Take your time. Avoid buying something that isn’t useful or investing in something overpriced.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): One version of the golden rule is that the person with the gold makes the rules. Don’t waste your time trying to impress the wrong person, and don’t ignore the need to exercise political correctness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Exercising good taste is great, but overspending is not. You may not feel like being practical, and you could go overboard or accumulate debt right now. It’s best to leave the credit card in your wallet.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Knee-jerk reactions or a lack of knowledge can put you at odds with others. If you’re feeling envious of someone, it means you need step up and work harder or work smarter to achieve your dreams and ambitions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might see a way to erase trouble spots and irritations, and this might even include a relationship, but this is not the best time to start anything new. Be generous and give everyone the benefit of the doubt.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don’t need to let other people’s issues become personal or all about you. An error in judgment can briefly slow your efforts, but some ingenuity and immediate action can get you back up to speed.