Horoscopes for July 13

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A situation may arise where someone won’t provide the help or support you may need. The task ahead could appear difficult, but you’re likely ambitious enough to accomplish it on your own.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may be privy to confidential information that gives you the upper hand in a business situation. Tricky circumstances could throw you off balance, so don’t lose your poise if you experience some surprises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): When you help others, you also help yourself. Share your knowledge and know-how without expecting compensation. By facilitating cooperation, you might find that a difficult job becomes much easier.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may want to stop the clock, but life is constantly evolving. You enjoy a healthy attitude toward your work, but your mind may be focused on hours of bliss spent with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Act slowly, as a calculated risk can still be risky. If you are in the mood for social activities, you can find plenty of people eager for your companionship, which makes the workday routines go faster.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Perceptive financial strategies are at your disposal and should be put to good use. Be sure to consider the risks whenever making major investments. Focus on maintaining harmonious, fulfilling relationships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Review your career plans, because a temporary assignment could become a permanent position. Play the part of a mediator and everyone will be treated fairly. You might possess a knack for bringing factions together.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some things grow better over time. Place the emphasis on instilling lasting values rather than obtaining instant gratification. People will admire you if you refuse to give in when the going gets tough.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be bashful about letting people know that you place a high value on your work abilities. You may have energy to spare and can outlast the competition when a job needs to be done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you decide you must do things your own way, there’s a danger that you might step on someone’s toes. It’s a good idea to remain flexible and be willing to adapt to other people’s views.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid jumping to conclusions, as your conclusions could be wrong. It may be tempting to ignore responsibilities if you’re not in the mood to get your hands dirty. Remain dutiful to keep the peace.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A sound foundation can withstand a great deal of adversity, so focus on grounding yourself and making prudent plans. You may sidestep activities that don’t live up to your aesthetic standards.