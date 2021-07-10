Horoscopes for July 10

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you make it a point to be kind, everyone wins. Display warmth and enthusiasm even if you promote someone else’s plans. It may be time to get a bid on work you’d like done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Every freedom has a limit. The more you struggle against the rules, the more tightly they can bind. Focus on having family fun and enjoying outdoor social activities where you are free to be yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Give your creativity a chance to come out and play. Mingling with some refreshing people at local get-togethers or community events can trigger an interest in a new hobby.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may feel a need to enjoy some private time so that you can get in touch with the real you. Loved ones may be completely immersed in financial schemes and business strategies.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Have some fun in the sun with someone. Whether you are swimming, hiking or mowing the lawn, most things are better when you have a companion. You may enjoy sports competitions and outings this weekend.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The bluebird of happiness could whisper some valuable information in your ear. Improve your health by getting into motion and choosing healthy foods. You can receive encouragement from an online group.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You are getting better every day in every way. Repeat positive intentions to boost your spirits. Put your feet up and rest on your laurels. A friend might even bring you a footrest and pillow.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your sensible and pragmatic observations will likely keep loved ones headed in the right direction. Playing competitive sports or games can add some spice to weekend activities and outings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live a little, learn a lot. Confer with someone who can fill in the gaps in your knowledge and guide you. This can be a good day to look closely at your overall financial picture with a wise, calculating eye.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): After having performed a superlative job, you deserve to enjoy some of the benefits. Friends may give you wise guidance and feedback about something you are considering purchasing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You will likely never go wrong if you staunchly defend someone’s rights. Give everyone the benefit of the doubt and you can get along with almost anyone. Wait for better timing to do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your whimsical sense of humor should keep nagging worries in perspective and relieve ongoing tensions with loved ones. You may be more at ease relaxing in peaceful surroundings and inspiring environments.