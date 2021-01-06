Horoscopes for Jan. 6

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The steady persistence needed to get ahead might start to seem boring and insufficiently challenging. Lucky for you there are plenty of people who admire your efforts and may keep you company. Welcome some warm social exchanges.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your outgoing efforts to please someone might be just what they needed. Extend some personal warmth and you may set someone on fire with passion or enthusiasm. Try your best to avoid communication mix-ups.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may prefer to escape into a dream world or read a fantasy novel than face daily routines. Your mental wanderings may be interrupted by a loved one who is a source of inspiration and desires your companionship.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look and dream, but don’t touch. If you’re single, you may be more satisfied spending time with a bosom buddy than pursuing a romantic fling. Some flirtatious exchanges might be fun but not serious.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Remain confident. Those who say you cannot and will not are probably afraid that you are likely to succeed. Continue walking the road you have chosen and avoid get-rich-quick schemes that may tempt you to take a detour.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People say you shouldn’t believe everything you hear. Today might be one of those days when you should filter information and remain alert. You should be skeptical until do your homework to find the truth. Avoid being gullible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): People say it’s not what you know but who you know that counts. Form friendships with fine people and maybe a little of their fame and fortune could rub off on you. Don’t be surprised if you encounter innocent flirtations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sharing your thoughts with a like-minded individual may lead to insights that previously escaped your grasp. This new spark of inspiration may be just what you need to start a creative project.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Answer a call to action. Embark on new projects or launch plans that require imagination and persistent effort to upgrade your financial stability. Use your social skills to gather support and assistance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make headway while the wind is at your back. You could yearn to kick back and relax, but the pace might be too intense and difficult to abandon. Take care of your highest priorities before indulging in creature comforts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can enjoy the thrill of the chase even if it’s only in your imagination. Enjoy meeting people who seem immediately attracted to you, but keep in mind that you might only see what you want to see.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are days when you feel as if you’re a born romantic, and you might read too much into someone’s casual invitation. Since you look for the good in everyone, the Universe allows everyone to see the good in you.